The best Irish reading list around …

Welcome to the IrishCentral Book Club!

Each month we will pick a new Irish book or a great book by an Irish author and celebrate the amazing ability of the Irish to tell a good story.

With all these fantastic recommendations we’ve created the best Irish Reading List, an updated to-read list of our most loved Irish authors and books.

You can find the full list below which will be updated each month but remember to check out our dedicated Facebook group also to receive further recommendations from our readers.

If you have any further comments, questions for the author, or recommendations for a future IrishCentral Book of the Month, you can email us at books@irishcentral.com.

IrishCentral Reading List:

May 2018: "My Name is Bridget" by Alison O'Reilly.

June 2018: "Conversations with Friends" by Sally Rooney.

July 2018: "Solar Bones" by Mike McCormack.

August 2018: "All Over Ireland" edited by Deirdre Madden.

September 2018: "Maeve in America" by Maeve Higgins.

October 2018: "The Ninth Hour" by Alice McDermott.

November 2018: "The Witch Elm" by Tana French.

December 2018: “This Land: America, Lost and Found” by Dan Barry.

January 2019: “The Secrets We Share” by Emma Hannigan.

February 2019: “HELP ME! One Woman's Quest to Find Out if Self-Help Really Can Change Her Life” by Marianne Power.

March 2019: "Strumpet City" by James Plunkett.

April 2019: "When All Is Said" by Anne Griffin.

May 2019: "My Father Left Me Ireland: An American Son's Search for Home" by Michael Brendan Dougherty.

June 2019: "Breaking the Dance" by Clare O’Donohue.

July 2019: "The Great Unexpected" by Dan Mooney.

August 2019: “Yours Faithfully, Florence Burke: An Irish Immigrant Story” by Ellen Alden.

September 2019: "Night Boat to Tangier" by Kevin Barry.

October 2019: "Girl" by Edna O'Brien.

November 2019: "The Ruin" by Dervla McTiernan.

December 2019: "Maureen O’Carroll: A Musical Memoir Of An Irish Immigrant Childhood" by Maureen O'Carroll and Leora O'Carroll.

January 2020: “The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir" by Samantha Power.

March 2020: "The Naked Irish" by Clare O'Dea.

April 2020: A selection of reads from IrishCentral's Book Club.

May 2020: "Grown Ups" by Marian Keyes.

June 2020: "The Weight of Love" by Hilary Fannin.

With a new book announcement on the first day of each month, stay with us throughout the month as we talk to the authors and give you a chance to discuss some great Irish works.

The best way to stay in touch with us and other book club members is to join our dedicated Facebook group here, where you can leave your comments and questions or give us even more great Irish recommendations.

If you have any further comments, questions for the author or recommendations for a future IrishCentral Book of the Month, you can email us at books@irishcentral.com.