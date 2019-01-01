Education

The latest Irish education news from the US and Ireland - from studying in Ireland and abroad, to tips on learning Irish language, and more.

Enoch Burke returns to school for new academic year Annual college costs in Ireland revealed Study Gaelic Literature and Culture online with University College Cork
Ed Sheeran brings his charity home to Ireland with new cross-border music project

Ed Sheeran brings his charity home to Ireland with new cross-border music project

The global superstar is honoring his grandmother's homeland by helping young musicians in Cork and Belfast find their voice.

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