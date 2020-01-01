The latest Irish education news from the US and Ireland - from studying in Ireland and abroad, to tips on learning Irish language, and more.
A new collection of Irish oral histories celebrating the history and culture of the Irish language in Boston is now available online.
An Italian doctor has discovered that Irish dancing overrides the neurological impediments that affect the gait in those suffering from Parkinson's disease
A new center to the study of modern Ireland is to open at the home of the Fighting Irish.
The short film explores an Irish-language day in Manhattan.
There's a wide and fascinating array of traditional instruments used to make Irish music - which should you learn how to play?
Queen's University has appointed the former United States secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton as its new Chancellor.
Check out these Irish language resources to help you learn a new language for 2019.
Have you previously studied in Ireland? We are interested to hear about your experience and highlights of your time studying Ireland.
With 33 million Americans claiming Irish heritage here’s a guide for all Irish Americans on giving thanks as Gaelige (in Irish)!
Tom Boyle, 82, received his Bachelor's degree from Waterford Institute of Technology on October 31.
Stuck for words? Try your tongue with some of our favorite Irish language phrases! Beatha teanga í a labhairt - the life of a language is to speak it!
Irish studies lecturer at the University of Southern Maine says the Great Famine should be taught in U.S. schools in the same vein as teachings about The Holocaust.
Family Friendly HQ is a trusted parenting community, dedicated to mums and dads, and families of all shapes and sizes.
Over the course of the next month, you can take advantage of this free online course that will give you the best introduction to the Irish language.
From the terms and conditions of the withdrawal agreement to the difference between a soft and hard Brexit, we have all the top Brexit terms explained.
Even Donald Trump and Taylor Swift get a mention.
When Greg first learned about a rare disease affecting his brother, he had no idea that the illness would come to define his own life, or that his search for answers would take him on a journey going back generations to his Irish ancestors.
We brought the Pop-Up Gaeltacht across the US and even to Bali in Indonesia!
19 American students spent a week in the heart of the Ring Gaeltacht learning Gaeilge, Irish dance, Irish history and immersing themselves in Ireland's culture
On Thursday, August 29, we want to hold the largest Pop-Up Gaeltacht the world has ever seen!
Yoga and mindfulness as Gaeilge is a great way to start learning the Irish language
YouTuber Miranda the Adventurer visited with the Gaelic League in Los Angeles to learn the very best Irish-language phrases to use for Saint Patrick’s Day.
One researcher was told in 2015 that “An Ireland without the Irish language wouldn’t be the same place."
More and more Gaeilge curious folks in the United States are searching for Irish language words and phrases online but what are they searching for?
Greater support for teachers working with adult learners overseas is now being developed by the Irish government.
Riverdance is coming to the big screen!
It is officially ONE MONTH until St. Patrick's Day 2020!
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver to film in Ireland - and they're looking for extras!
Irish men voted the ugliest of all says elite dating site CEO
Lincoln and the Irish, the untold story revealed
An Irish thatched cottage on the East Cork coast to dream of
“Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling” is IrishCentral's February Book of the Month
Global GAA: Meet the biggest GAA club outside of Ireland
The world's most expensive Irish whiskey is now for sale
Irish maritime experts fight to prevent expedition into Titanic's hull
Osaka and Japan's outreach to LGBT tourism is a model for Ireland to replicate