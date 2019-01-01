1,000-year-old manuscript recording St. Patrick's Ireland goes on display in Cork
"The Annals of Inisfallen," unseen in Ireland for more than 40 years, has come home for a landmark exhibition at University College Cork.
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"The Annals of Inisfallen," unseen in Ireland for more than 40 years, has come home for a landmark exhibition at University College Cork.
The global superstar is honoring his grandmother's homeland by helping young musicians in Cork and Belfast find their voice.