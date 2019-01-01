The Kennedys
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Billy Graham tried to stop JFK becoming president because he was Catholic
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The best movies about President John F. Kennedy
Former Adviser to Clinton, Obama and Biden to headline Kennedy Summer School 2026
JFK's 1945 article on De Valera and reuniting Ireland
Kennedy Summer School to host Ireland-US trade forum
The important Irish American news stories that made history
“We choose to go to the moon” - Recalling JFK’s speech on anniversary of the moon landing
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