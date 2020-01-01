UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sacked Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith just weeks after he helped to restore power-sharing in Stormont. Smith's dismissal has caused widespread shock on both sides of the border.
More than half of people believe there should be referendums on Irish unity north and south of the border within the next five years – but that’s still not enough, according to prominent Democratic Unionist Party politicians.
What have we learned in these past few weeks after this sham impeachment trial, America? We have learned that we have a government of the billionaires, by the billionaires, for the billionaires. We have learned that nothing now matters, as long as you're rich and powerful.