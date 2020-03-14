Tickets are now on sale for the cinema release of the Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show, coming to theaters just in time for St. Patrick's Day!
To have a St. Patrick’s Day you’ll never forget, you’ll want to be right in the heart of it all: in Ireland, in Dublin, at the Guinness Storehouse.
A March 2020, County Tyrone Society of New York dinner dance, celebrating the group's 130th, will be held in honor of The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.
Savannah, Georgia will be hosting its parade, the second biggest St. Patrick's Day parade in the US, on March 17 as usual, but will also be holding a St Patrick's Day festival the weekend before.
St. Patrick’s Festival 2020, Ireland’s biggest annual festival, reveals five great days and nights celebrating the nation’s treasures.
Turlough McConnell's "Eugene O’Neill: An Irish-American Boyhood": a portrait of a young genius in post-famine New York.
Celebrate all things Irish at the annual St. Patrick’s Fest, in Chicago, on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Join the Ulster Historical Foundation at the Irish American Heritage Center, in Chicago to learn the ins and outs of researching your family history.
Leadership & Executive Acceleration Program has launched a new women's leadership and social innovation program in partnership with local non-profits that support women in poverty.
St. Patrick’s Drama Group, Westport presents a modern classic of Irish theatre at the Irish American Heritage Center, Chicago, this February.
The Emerald city’s Irish Week festivities will include the Washington city going green, bagpipers, Irish dancers and former Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny leading the 2020 St. Patrick's Day parade.
Ireland’s greatest singers, musicians, and performers will celebrate 15 years of Celtic Woman on an 80-city North American tour with original star Chloë Agnew.
What do Ireland's political parties stand for and what do they wish to change?
TradFest 2020, showcasing the cream of Irish and international trad and folk artists runs from Jan 22 - 26 in Dublin's city center.
Enter to win a limited-edition hamper from Wicklow Wolf! The prize includes their latest non-alcoholic ales, drinking glasses, apparel and a brewery tour for you and five of your friends.
Major Irish business leader Dómhnal Slattery and award-winning writer Colm Tóibín will be honored at Glucksman Ireland House NYU's 2020 Gala.
Gruff Rhys, The Breath, Brìghde Chaimbeul, Mount Alaska, and Dublin Gospel Choir & Guests events all added.
Irish community support to get candidates to attend the Irish Presidential Forum and Malachy McAllister's personal battle to remain in America among discussion at the New York State AOH Freedom for All Ireland assembly.
Start the new decade off right by learning more about the homeownership abroad!
On February 9, 2020, 25 years to the day of Riverdance's Dublin premiere, there will be a special gala evening performance filmed for television back where it all began, at 3Arena Dublin.
Raise a glass to the new year at the Guinness US Brewery in Maryland.
The voice of Clannad and the First Lady of Celtic Music will play a holiday concert at The Met in New York on Friday, December 13.
The “Bridging the Atlantic” conference discussed new global trends and threats in transatlantic relations, including Brexit’s impact on the Good Friday Agreement.
Tickets are now on sale for suicide and self-harm prevention charity Solace House's first-ever Christmas Gala in New York City this weekend.
Dress fancy and get dancing for a very good cause at Concern Worldwide US' Winter Ball gala in New York City, on Friday, December 6.
Riverdance is coming to the big screen!
It is officially ONE MONTH until St. Patrick's Day 2020!
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver to film in Ireland - and they're looking for extras!
Irish men voted the ugliest of all says elite dating site CEO
Lincoln and the Irish, the untold story revealed
An Irish thatched cottage on the East Cork coast to dream of
“Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling” is IrishCentral's February Book of the Month
Global GAA: Meet the biggest GAA club outside of Ireland
The world's most expensive Irish whiskey is now for sale
Irish maritime experts fight to prevent expedition into Titanic's hull
Osaka and Japan's outreach to LGBT tourism is a model for Ireland to replicate