Contact IrishCentral

Entertainment
How to attend the best Irish trad music concerts without leaving home
Do you have a news story or idea to share with our team? Or do you wish to become a contributing writer?
Email editors@irishcentral.com
Editorial team
Founder, Niall O’Dowd - niall@irishcentral.com
Managing Editor, Kate Hickey - kate@irishstudio.com
Editor, Kerry O'Shea - koshea@irishstudio.com
Advertising
Technical issues, Feedback, and Suggestions
Technology & Product
Roman Brochard - roman@irishstudio.com
Sales & Marketing
Marketing Manager, Michelle Hanley - michelle@irishstudio.com
Head of Irish and International Sales, Frank Collins - fcollins@irishcentral.com
Permissions
If you would like to request the use or a reprint of IrishCentral’s copyrighted and trademarked content, please contact editors@irishcentral.com.
IrishCentral’s street address
IrishCentral,
c/o Irish Studio,
347 West 36th Street, Unit 1300
New York,
NY 10018,
USA.
OR
IrishCentral,
c/o Irish Studio,
Drumcliffe House,
47 Stephens Place,
Dublin,
D02 NX78,
Ireland.
To become a part of IrishCentral’s community of 3.5 million readers, sign up for our newsletter or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+ and LinkedIn.