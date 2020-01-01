Community
Become a Friend of IrishCentral - help us to continue bringing Ireland to you
Let’s share your brand’s story across IrishCentral's reach to the Irish global community.
With 3.5M unique monthly visitors to the site, we can help support your marketing strategy by determining optimal solutions to amplify your brand and engage our readers.
Contact us now to launch your custom campaign.
Contact us to inquire about our tailored solutions including take overs, bespoke formats, sponsorship, targeting options (frequency capping, day part, geographical and contextual targeting) and social media.
Become a Friend of IrishCentral - help us to continue bringing Ireland to you
Irish people have far more Viking DNA than was suspected
Coronavirus live updates: NI reports its highest daily number of confirmed cases
The best mythological sites to visit in Ireland
Remembering Arthur Guinness, founder of the famous Dublin brewery, on his birthday
Northern Lights will be visible in Ireland this week
Tír Na nÓg - The legend of Oisín, Niamh and land of eternal youth
In the time of Trump, JFK reminds us of how inspirational a president can be
Bloody Sunday: Northern Ireland upholds decision to not prosecute 15 British soldiers
Another reason for undecided Irish Americans to vote for Joe Biden
Mick Mulvaney says Internal Market Bill not an immediate threat to Good Friday Agreement