DMG Media - News from Ireland
New straight from Ireland via DMG Media Ireland including up-to-date current affairs, business, culture, entertainment, Irish interest and more.
The best summer food festivals to take a bite out of in 2026
Barry Keoghan breaks silence on Sabrina Carpenter infidelity rumours
People in stitches over new spam email that ‘shifts into fake Irish accent’
Transport Minister announces €8m funding for regional airports
The Little Museum of Dublin scores big on the world’s best attractions
Changes to Ireland's economy laid bare in country's first census
The office that can’t be found ...the new twist in Michael Flatley case
Glanbia revenues up 7.2% as Optimum Nutrition continues to grow
Danny McCoy offers insight and analysis on the Irish economy
Most read
- 1 Leonard Cohen’s haunting rendition of Irish rebel song, "Kevin Barry"
- 2 History of the beloved "Song for Ireland"
- 3 The top five places to visit in County Kildare
- 4 LISTEN: The most requested songs in Irish pubs
- 5 On This Day: Easter Rising leader Joseph Mary Plunkett was executed
- 6 Discover Ireland's culture & tradition at these unique Irish experiences
- 7 On This Day: The first executions of 1916 Easter Rising leaders begin
- 8 On This Day: Irish American crooner Bing Crosby is born
- 9 People in stitches over new spam email that ‘shifts into fake Irish accent’