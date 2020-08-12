A thoughtful word or two for our loved ones is always something to be encouraged, especially in times of loss and grief. These Irish blessing for death will help.

Blessings and prayers are just some of the ways that the Irish heal from the death of a loved one at a funeral. When somebody we care about passes, one of the few things we have control over during the difficult time is the words we choose to broadcast in their honor.

"Until we meet again,

may God hold you

in the palm of his hand."

"May joy and peace surround you,

Contentment latch your door,

And happiness be with you now,

And bless you evermore."

Irish Prayer

"May those who love us, love us;

and those who don't love us,

may God turn their hearts;

and if He doesn't turn their hearts,

may he turn their ankles,

so we'll know them by their limping."

"May the Irish hills caress you.

May her lakes and rivers bless you.

May the luck of the Irish enfold you.

May the blessings of

Saint Patrick behold you."

"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal."

Irish prayer for the departed

“Death is nothing at all

I have only slipped away to the next room.

I am I and you are you.

Whatever we were to each other, That, we still are.

Call me by my old familiar name.

Speak to me in the easy way which you always used.

Put no difference into your tone.

Wear no forced air of solemnity or sorrow.

Laugh as we always laughed

at the little jokes, we enjoyed together.

Play, smile, think of me. Pray for me.

Let my name be ever the household word that it always was.

Let it be spoken without effect.

Without the trace of a shadow on it.

Life means all that it ever meant.

It is the same that it ever was.

There is absolute unbroken continuity.

Why should I be out of mind because I am out of sight?

I am but waiting for you.

For an interval.

Somewhere. Very near.

Just around the corner.

All is well.

Nothing is past; nothing is lost. One brief moment and all will be as it was before only better, infinitely happier and forever we will all be one together with Christ.

* Originally published in July 2017.