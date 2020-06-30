This easy recipe for July 4th firecracker shrimp can be prepared a day ahead of time and then deep-fried just after your guests arrive.

Firecracker shrimp recipe

Makes 12 pieces

Ingredients:

12 large shrimp, in the shell

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon garlic salt, divided

4 sheets spring roll wrappers

24 carrot strips (3 X 1/4 inch)

1 egg, beaten

Dipping Sauce:

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons hot pepper sauce

{you can also use sweet chili sauce that is available in most Asian markets}

3 cups vegetable oil for deep-frying

Method:

Removing the shells and leaving the tail intact, make a deep cut lengthwise down the back of each shrimp; wash out the sand vein. Place warm water in a bowl and add the salt; stir to dissolve. Place the shrimp in the saltwater and swirl. Leave the shrimp in the saltwater for 5 minutes, then rinse with cold water, drain, and pat dry on paper towels. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt.

Cut each spring roll wrapper into thirds, making 3 long narrow strips.

Place the carrot strips in a small bowl, sprinkle with remaining ¼ teaspoon garlic salt, and set aside.

Brush the egg at the top of the shrimp. Place 2 carrot strips in the slit of each shrimp. Brush each spring roll strip with egg and roll each shrimp up tightly in the spring roll strip, with the egg holding it together. The tail of the shrimp should be protruding from one end and the carrots from the other - to resemble a firecracker! Continue the process until all the wrappers are rolled with the shrimp and carrots.

To make a dipping sauce, in a small bowl, mix the mayonnaise and hot pepper sauce. Set aside.

In a wok or saucepan, heat the vegetable oil to 350 degrees F.

Fry the shrimp rolls until golden brown, about 2 minutes, turning 2 to 3 times. Drain on paper towels. Serve with the dipping sauce.

* Originally published in July 2011.