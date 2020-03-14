Keep up-to-date with Irish entertainment news, gossip, photos, video, and reviews featuring Irish celebrities and pop culture, film and TV, music, dance, theater, literature, and more.
New podcast: A homeless Irishman kills multiple times without detection, unseen in a world where nobody seems to care.
To have a St. Patrick’s Day you’ll never forget, you’ll want to be right in the heart of it all: in Ireland, in Dublin, at the Guinness Storehouse.
An animated film inspired by Riverdance is in the works and is expected to hit theaters this year.
“The Last Duel,” starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Adam Driver, is filming in Ireland and is on the hunt for Irish extras.
Steve Coogan has revealed the reason behind his now famous performance of Come Out Ye Black and Tans on the show This Time with Alan Partridge on prime time BBC. The performance was one of the most popular scenes from the entire season.
Galway-born conductor Eimear Noone, who became the first female conductor to perform at the Oscars last week, said that she hoped she could inspire young Irish girls to follow in her footsteps.
Billie Eilish has co-written and released the theme song for the eagerly anticipated James Bond film 'No Time to Die.'
Liam Neeson's new film "Ordinary Love", opening Feb 14, contains some of his most accomplished screen work in years.
Tickets are now on sale for the cinema release of the Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show, coming to theaters just in time for St. Patrick's Day!
St. Patrick’s Festival 2020, Ireland’s biggest annual festival, reveals five great days and nights celebrating the nation’s treasures.
We've been waiting years for a “PS I Love You” sequel, and so has Hilary Swank, it appears.
Junior Brother's "Full of Wine" is a love song to drink sung in an off-kilter vocal delivery and Munster lyrical vernacular.... which we just love.
The Irish Film Institute has preserved British Pathe footage of Scottish woman Julia Clarke laughing after being sentenced to prison in Ireland as part of Eamon de Valera's "Vice Act."
IrishCentral is on the hunt for videos to share with our monthly audience of 3 million people around the world.
Child-star of home along Macaulay Culkin says "he never did anything" in an interview where he opens up about The King of Pop, accused of multiple counts of sexual abuse.
Turlough McConnell's "Eugene O’Neill: An Irish-American Boyhood": a portrait of a young genius in post-famine New York.
Celebrate all things Irish at the annual St. Patrick’s Fest, in Chicago, on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Whether you're planning a wedding, looking for some country, or some lovely rock, one of these modern Irish love songs is sure to strike the best tone this St. Valentine's Day.
Craic Fest 2020 features headliners by up-and-comers Kneecap from Belfast and a new documentary film starring Irish boxing champ Spike O'Sullivan (who will be in attendance).
Irish star misses out on 92nd Academy Awards Best Actress gong to Rene Zellweger as critics seem divided on her statuesque Gucci gown.
On Feb. 9, Eimear Noone, from Galway, will become the first female conductor to perform at the Academy Awards.
Who will win the Oscar?
The hugely popular comedy series Derry Girls is set to begin filming its third season in May this year, according to reports.
Caitlyn Jenner will appear on an upcoming episode of the Irish comedy talk show All Round to Mrs Brown’s.
Johnny Depp has announced that he will serve as a producer for Julien Temple's new documentary about the Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan
Riverdance is coming to the big screen!
It is officially ONE MONTH until St. Patrick's Day 2020!
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver to film in Ireland - and they're looking for extras!
Irish men voted the ugliest of all says elite dating site CEO
Lincoln and the Irish, the untold story revealed
An Irish thatched cottage on the East Cork coast to dream of
“Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling” is IrishCentral's February Book of the Month
Global GAA: Meet the biggest GAA club outside of Ireland
The world's most expensive Irish whiskey is now for sale
Irish maritime experts fight to prevent expedition into Titanic's hull
Osaka and Japan's outreach to LGBT tourism is a model for Ireland to replicate