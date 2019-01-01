Entertainment

Keep up-to-date with Irish entertainment news, gossip, photos, video, and reviews featuring Irish celebrities and pop culture, film and TV, music, dance, theater, literature, and more.

Mia Hansen-Løve’s new Mary Wollstonecraft biopic to shoot in Ireland Hudson Valley Irish Fest to mark 25th anniversary of 9/11 On This Day: Ronnie Drew of The Dubliners was born in 1934
Comedy horror "Widow's Bay" biggest winner at the Emmys, sweeping 14 awards

Comedy horror "Widow's Bay" biggest winner at the Emmys, sweeping 14 awards

Apple TV+ horror comedy "Widow's Bay" was the biggest winner at the 2026 Emmy Awards, sweeping all six of its nominated categories and helping star Matthew Rhys make television history.

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