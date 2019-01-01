The Ed Sheeran controversy unpacked as Irish acts pull out in solidarity with Macklemore
Ed Sheeran has found himself in hot water after Macklemore revealed he had been removed from the singer's tour over his support for the people of Palestine.
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Ed Sheeran has found himself in hot water after Macklemore revealed he had been removed from the singer's tour over his support for the people of Palestine.
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