Food & Drink

Cook up a storm with one of our delicious Irish food and drink recipes, read more about Irish food culture, news and history.

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WATCH: Apple crumble cake recipe from Irish chef Donal Skehan

WATCH: Apple crumble cake recipe from Irish chef Donal Skehan

Irish chef Donal Skehan shares his recipe for a traditional Irish apple crumble cake and shows us exactly how he makes it.

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