Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Chapter One retails for $35k and is part of the world's oldest Irish whiskey collection.
To have a St. Patrick’s Day you’ll never forget, you’ll want to be right in the heart of it all: in Ireland, in Dublin, at the Guinness Storehouse.
Parish Brewing Company in Louisiana is releasing new pilsner cans for St. Patrick's Day that pay homage to the infamous Mobile Leprechaun.
Dunkin’ Donuts is launching a special new menu in time for St. Patrick’s Day.
The Guinness milkshake is a perfect fun, adult idea as an alternative St. Patrick's Day recipe.
Irish whiskey sales in the US topped out at over $1.1 billion in a record-breaking year, while a new EU tariff caused American spirit sales to plummet in Europe.
Treat the Guinness lover in your life to a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner, with Guinness pairings for each course!
Two of Teeling Whiskey's single malts have been named category winners after the first round of judging for the 2020 World Whiskeys Awards.
Short on time? Our Irish chef shares his quick and easy chocolate mousse recipe - and some fun facts! - that are just perfect for Valentine's Day!
This County Kilkenny chef's salted-caramel and whiskey cake combines traditional Irish ingredients to create a deliciously decadent dessert.
Show your special someone just how much you love them with this Bailey's truffles recipe for Valentine's Day!
What could be better than a romantic Valentine's dinner followed by a delicious Guinness chocolate pudding? Guinness serves up the very best easy ideas for a Valentine's Day dessert recipe.
This coffee-obsessed Irish city finished fourth on a comprehensive list of Europe's top coffee destinations.
This north Dublin pub recently scooped local pub of the year at the 2019 Irish Pub Awards and is worth a visit for anyone looking for that authentic Irish pub experience.
In honor of the iconic green drink’s 50th anniversary, the Shamrock Shake will be available nationwide for the first time since 2017.
Jameson Irish Whiskey has launched customizable, limited edition bottles for St. Patrick’s Day.
The Lucky Leprechaun Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu is the perfect St. Patrick's Day treat!
There's a fine art to pouring the perfect pint of Guinness. This is your chance to learn how to do it just like the very best bartenders and become a certified Guinness pouring expert.
Famous for her fantastic cookbooks when Ireland's best-known chef Darina Allen tells you how to cook a truly good meal in a simple and efficient way you should listen up.
Simple, fast and you can find all the ingredients in your local corner shop... You're welcome! Here's the perfect quick dessert for St. Valentine's Day.
What is happening!? With no mention of St. Patrick's Day across McDonald's US channels the green minty Shamrock Shake has launched in Ireland for 2020.
Dining in Ireland has come a long way from just meat and potatoes! Irish people are quite fond of these five international cuisines.
Baileys has launched two new limited-edition treats just in time for Valentine's Day.
Margaret M Johnson's new book "Teatime in Ireland" celebrates the cultural custom of tea drinking in Ireland with a celebration of 70 recipes to enjoy with your cuppa.
What happens when you combine over 260 years of Irish brewing experience with American beer creativity?
