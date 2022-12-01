Neven Maguire's apple tart and custard recipe
There's no comfort food like it! What will you be having for dessert this week? You guessed it, apple pie and custard.
Cook up a storm with one of our delicious Irish food and drink recipes, read more about Irish food culture, news and history.
There's no comfort food like it! What will you be having for dessert this week? You guessed it, apple pie and custard.
Irish chef Donal Skehan shares his recipe for a traditional Irish apple crumble cake and shows us exactly how he makes it.