Stewed-pear, cinnamon, and sweetened pecans Irish porridge recipe

Ideal to mark National Oatmeal Month, January 2021, this sweet and satisfying recipe is the perfect antidote to those dark winter mornings.

Apart from the Scottish perhaps there's no other nation more associated with porridge oats. Here's a delicious and nutritious recipe from the Irish health food cafe, Sprout and Co.

Stewed-pear, cinnamon, and sweetened pecans porridge recipe

Serves: 1

Time: Less than 30 minutes

Difficulty level: Easy

Tip: Soak oats in the milk overnight.

Ingredients:

1 part rolled oats to 2 parts milk

2 teaspoons maple syrup

1 pear, peeled, cored, and chopped

½ teaspoon five-spice powder

½ teaspoon orange zest

50g pecans, toasted in a medium oven until golden, toss in maple syrup, roughly chop

Cinnamon, to garnish

Method:

Pour oats and milk into a saucepan, add maple syrup and bring to the boil, stirring occasionally to stop it from sticking to the bottom of the pan. Simmer for 5-10 minutes. Add a little more liquid if needed.

To make the stewed pear, place the chopped pear with some water and the spices, cover, and cook on medium heat until softened – about five to six minutes. Mix in the orange zest.

Ladle porridge into a bowl and finish with a spoonful of stewed pear, pecans, and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

* Originally published in Oct 2019.