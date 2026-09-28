Stewed-pear, cinnamon, and sweetened pecans Irish porridge recipe

As the first proper chill of autumn settles over Ireland, few breakfasts feel more right than a steaming bowl of porridge, a dish that has warmed Irish kitchens for generations. This version from Irish health food cafe Sprout and Co keeps the humble oats at its heart while adding stewed pear, orange zest, cinnamon, and maple toasted pecans for something worth getting out of bed for.

Rooted in Irish culinary traditions, this age-old recipe has been cherished for generations, warming hearts and filling bellies on chilly mornings. Combining the goodness of oats with a touch of Irish magic, this classic dish is a perfect blend of nourishment and flavor. Join us as we take a closer look at the ingredients, preparation, and cultural significance of this traditional Irish porridge recipe.

Beyond its cultural significance, Irish porridge offers a range of health benefits. Oats are packed with essential nutrients, including dietary fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals. This nourishing combination provides a steady release of energy, keeping you full and satisfied throughout the morning.

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The fiber content in oats also supports a healthy digestive system and can help lower cholesterol levels. By incorporating Irish porridge into your breakfast routine, you'll be giving your body a wholesome, nutritious start to the day.

Whether you have Irish roots or appreciate a hearty and nourishing breakfast, Irish porridge is a recipe worth exploring. With its humble yet flavorful combination of oats, water, and a pinch of salt, this traditional dish encapsulates the essence of Irish cuisine.

By savoring a bowl of warm Irish porridge, you can connect with a rich cultural heritage while indulging in a wholesome and delicious breakfast that will keep you fueled for the day ahead.

Here's a delicious and nutritious recipe from the Irish health food cafe, Sprout and Co.

Stewed-pear, cinnamon, and sweetened pecans Irish porridge recipe

Serves: 1

Time: Less than 30 minutes

Difficulty level: Easy

Tip: Soak oats in the milk overnight.

Ingredients:

1 part rolled oats to 2 parts milk

2 teaspoons maple syrup

1 pear, peeled, cored, and chopped

½ teaspoon five-spice powder

½ teaspoon orange zest

50g pecans, toasted in a medium oven until golden, toss in maple syrup, roughly chop

Cinnamon, to garnish

Method:

Pour oats and milk into a saucepan, add maple syrup, and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking. Simmer for 5-10 minutes. Add a little more liquid if needed.

To make the stewed pear, place the chopped pear with some water and the spices, cover, and cook on medium heat until softened – about five to six minutes. Mix in the orange zest.

Ladle porridge into a bowl and finish with a spoonful of stewed pear, pecans, and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

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* Originally published in Oct 2019. Last updated in 2026.