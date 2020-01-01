Articles on vacations and trips to Ireland, castles in Ireland, cities in Ireland and more, including information you need to travel or move to Ireland.
Ireland's groundbreaking marriage equality vote will be five years old this May - but have you seen one major ad campaign to attract the sought after LGBT tourist market to our shores? Osaka, Japan is ahead of the game and is showing how it's done.
Forget about Egypt! There are mummies, who are believed to have inspired Bram Stoker's Dracula, right in the heart of Dublin city center.
Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway for two, a big family vacation, or a friends trip, Galway Manor and Cottage is your dream Irish holiday rental - a home away from home.
Who was the Irish god Crom Cruach, what was the Killycluggin stone, and what did St. Patrick have to do with it all?
These eight Irish hotels feature on the 2020 Forbes Stars Awards list - a prestigious ranking of some of the world's best hotels.
St. Patrick’s Festival 2020, Ireland’s biggest annual festival, reveals five great days and nights celebrating the nation’s treasures.
St. Valentine, the patron saint of love, was executed in Rome and buried there in the 3rd century. His body was later exhumed, however, and taken to Dublin.
Irishman Ian and his nine pals have pooled €30k for their shared 40th birthday celebrations and will be splashing out in the US in March.
Ireland is the best place in the world to propose to your significant other.
Thinking of proposing on Valentine’s Day? Here are our picks of the best locations to pop the question around Dublin
Thinking about vacationing in Ireland this year? Relax in the lap of luxury in one of these Irish castles
The top romantic spots, sights, and areas in Ireland that are the perfect place at any time of year for a lovestruck getaway
U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer is urging Aer Lingus to establish flights to Ireland and Great Britain from Stewart International Airport in New York.
Feast days of St. Brigid and St. Patrick, Bealtaine, Summer Solstice, Lughnasa, Fall Equinox, Samhain, and Winter Solstice - mark them on your calendar now!
A new study has revealed the towns in Ireland that have the most pubs per person, and one town in Co Clare has emerged as the clear winner.
What happens when you combine over 260 years of Irish brewing experience with American beer creativity?
If you’re looking for a truly impressive token for your sweetheart on Valentine's Day, a stay at an Irish castle will create a really lasting impression and have you both feeling like royalty.
If you're looking to get the most magic for your money on a trip to Ireland, the Grand Tour of Ireland from Just Go! Vacations is just perfect.
January 30 is National Escape Day in the US! What better place to escape to than the islands that dot Ireland's magnificent coastline?
Though one of the most historic and popular locales in Dublin, Trinity College still has a few lesser-known spots worth checking out.
On the hunt for an Irish spouse? Or just fancy a bit of craic for St. Valentine's Day? Here's where you could find that special someone in Ireland.
No UFOs of otherworldly acts, rather the amazing skill of forester Liam Emmery and his surreal and incredible legacy.
More than one million people visited Irish whiskey distilleries in 2019, the first time ever that visitor numbers have reached seven figures in a calendar year.
This Irish city has been named among the best European travel destinations by travel site LoveHolidays.
An IRA intelligence file from the War of Independence was the most noteworthy addition to the National Museum of Ireland's Irish wars exhibit as it marked the 100th anniversary of the conflict.