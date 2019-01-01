Travel

Articles on vacations and trips to Ireland, castles in Ireland, cities in Ireland and more, including information you need to travel or move to Ireland.

Ireland launches new national Greenways website From Spanish Armada to World War II, explore the Wild Atlantic Way's sunken ships Explore Great Famine history and trace your roots at Skibbereen Heritage Centre
Your complete guide to Irish passport and citizenship through descent

Your complete guide to Irish passport and citizenship through descent

If you have a parent born in Ireland before 2005, you are already an Irish citizen and can apply for your first passport.

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