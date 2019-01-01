Ireland in autumn: The festivals, feasts and fall magic you won't want to miss
From orchard feasts in Armagh to Samhain magic in Meath, this is the season Ireland shows its true colors.
Articles on vacations and trips to Ireland, castles in Ireland, cities in Ireland and more, including information you need to travel or move to Ireland.
From orchard feasts in Armagh to Samhain magic in Meath, this is the season Ireland shows its true colors.
If you have a parent born in Ireland before 2005, you are already an Irish citizen and can apply for your first passport.