Travel Tips

From Spanish Armada to World War II, explore the Wild Atlantic Way's sunken ships
Discover the tragic yet fascinating maritime disasters hidden along Ireland's west coast.
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Discover the tragic yet fascinating maritime disasters hidden along Ireland's west coast.
From wild Atlantic beaches to storied market towns, County Mayo offers travelers a journey through the roots of the former president and the rugged beauty of Ireland's west coast.