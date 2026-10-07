This summer, join us in embracing a different pace.

Here, we've put together some inspiration for your travel plans to the island of Ireland that we hope will help you find those unrushed moments.

Live in the here and now

Ireland isn't about hurrying to visit those must-see attractions or being in a crowd and living the experience through a camera on your phone. The real Ireland is when you stop, take a moment, and say to yourself, "I am here".

One way to do this is to take part in one of the many workshops and tours around the island that promote tradition and local craft. In Co Cork, head to Macroom Buffalo Farm Tours and learn about Irish dairy farming, explore Ireland's food culture, and taste fresh buffalo milk mozzarella and several signature cheeses made right there on the farm!

While in the village of Annascaul on the Dingle Peninsula in Co Kerry, ignite your creativity with Celtic Coastal Creations, who offer visitors the chance to make their very own piece of Irish jewelry. During their "Make Your Own Silver Claddagh Ring" workshop, you will learn the traditional techniques of metalworking, from shaping and cutting to polishing. At the end of the session, take home a beautifully handcrafted piece that is a timeless Irish symbol of love, loyalty, and friendship.

Saturday at Celtic Coastal Creations ✨⚒️ Custom jewellery making workshops available! DM or email to discuss Posted by Celtic Coastal Creations on Saturday, April 26, 2025

Visit Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen on the shores of Strangford Lough in Co Down, just 30 minutes from Belfast, and learn how to make a variety of traditional Irish breads on the griddle. After breadmaking is complete, enjoy your freshly made breads with homemade jams and hand-rolled butter while you relax in the cozy thatched cottage. Plus, you can head home with a copy of all the recipes used in the experience!

Put your best foot forward and head on a guided tour through the grounds of Trinity College in Dublin City, Ireland's oldest university. Trinity Trails will walk you along pathways that were once frequented by some of Ireland’s most famous writers, actors, and changemakers. You’ll pass by the homes of two of the world’s oldest student societies, with past members such as Oscar Wilde, Samuel Beckett, and Mary Robinson.

Embrace the wonder of Irish nature

Sustainable accommodation continues to grow in popularity in Ireland, with many eco-friendly stays offering unique experiences without having to sacrifice comfort!

Nestled on a beautiful hillside overlooking Slane Castle, Rock Farm Slane in Co Meath offers luxury glamping on the River Boyne in Ireland's Ancient East. Choose to stay in either a farmhouse room, a yurt, or a shepherd's hut. Their activity packages also include kayaking and straw bale building!

Enjoy the tranquility of the woodland at Burrenmore Nest's forest lodges in Coleraine, Northern Ireland, as you reset in nature. Gaze out the panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows, or take in the sights and sounds of nature as you sink into your outdoor private hot tub.

In Co Mayo, feel time go still as you look up at the night sky like you've never seen it before during a visit to the International Dark Sky Park, showcasing some of the darkest, most pristine skies in the world.

Located between the remote Nephin Mountain Range and the unspoiled Wild Atlantic Way coastline, the Mayo Dark Sky Park is completely free to access anytime, day or night, and has three signature viewing sites for you to choose from. The Ballycroy Visitor Centre is also nearby and offers fascinating information on Wild Nephin National Park and the Dark Sky Park.

Ireland is not just a destination, it's a feeling. Follow your heart to Ireland and discover the adventure that awaits you. Whether you decide to wander through 5,000 years of history in Ireland’s Ancient East, breathe in Ireland’s magnificent west coast along the Wild Atlantic Way, embrace a giant spirit in Northern Ireland, or enjoy the unspoiled majesty of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.

This article is presented proudly in partnership with Tourism Ireland. To learn more about Tourism Ireland and get inspired for your next visit to Ireland, check out their website at www.ireland.com.