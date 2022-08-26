You won't believe your eyes when you see some of these unusual Irish place names.

Muckanaghederdauhaulia, Co. Galway

The longest place name in Ireland. It’s a small village in the Connemara Gaeltacht between Camus and Carraroe, in County Galway. In Irish, this is "Muiceanach idir Dhá Sháile" – which literally means “pig-shaped hill between two seas”.

It is also thought to be the longest name for a port in the world. The second-longest place name in Ireland is Newtownmountkennedy in County Wicklow, at 19 letters.

Newtwopothouse, Mallow, Co Cork

This is a small village 6 km outside of Mallow, the Cork town. It's famous for growing the best grass in Ireland.

Muff, Co Donegal

Apparently, the name derives from a mispronunciation of the Irish 'Magh', meaning plain.

Kilmuckridge, Co Wexford

A small seaside town in Co Wexford, just south of another rather morbidly named town, called Gorey.

Nobber, Co Meath

Derives from the Irish word “an obair," which means “the work.”

Hospital, Co Limerick

Acquired its name from the Knights Hospitaller, a Christian organization in the time of the Crusades. Ironically, the town doesn’t have any medical facilities.

Kilbrittain, Co Cork

You would think that it might be politically correct to change this name but the locals refuse to budge.

Cockhill Road, Stamullen, Co Meath

There are a number of ‘cocks’ in Irish place names: Shercok, a town in Co. Cavan, and Kilcock in Co. Kildare, which is about 40 km of the Dublin suburb, Ballsbridge.

Kill, Co Kildare

Perhaps one of the more violently named place names in Ireland, along with Swords and Stoneybatter, both in Dublin.

Watch this hilarious sketch video from Irish comedy trio Foil Arms and Hog about Irish place names:

Honorable mentions:

Trim, Co Meath

Clones, Co Monaghan

Tang, Co. Westmeath

Tempo, Co Fermanagh

Inch, Co Cork

Camp, Co Kerry

Ovens, Co Cork

Most unpronounceable:

A tie between Graiguenamanagh and Kilmacanogue.