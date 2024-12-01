What does it mean to be Irish in America right now?
A new study wants to hear from members of the Irish Diaspora across the New York metropolitan area, and IrishCentral readers can win a trip to Ireland just for filling out a short survey.
Ireland's vibrant culture - from Irish customs and traditions, language, music, art, film and literature, Irish cuisine, and more.
A new study wants to hear from members of the Irish Diaspora across the New York metropolitan area, and IrishCentral readers can win a trip to Ireland just for filling out a short survey.
The Hudson Valley Irish Fest 2026 will mark both the 25th anniversary of 9/11 and the 250th anniversary of the United States.