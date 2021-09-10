Irish chef Neven Maguire is a television chef, author of multiple cookbooks, and owner of one of Ireland's most prestigious restaurants MacNean House and Restaurant in Blacklion, County Cavan.

Below is Chef Neven Maguire's recipe for one of the Irish family's favorite dinners - chicken curry!

Ingredients

1 large onion diced

2 - inch piece of fresh root ginger, peeled and finely grated

2 cloves garlic crushed

2 tbsp mild curry powder

1 small jar mango chutney

1 can chopped tomatoes

1 can of coconut milk

2 tbsp freshly chopped cilantro

4 skinless chicken breast cutlets, cut into thick strips

Method

Gently cook onion, ginger, and garlic with a tablespoon of oil in a saucepan for five minutes or until soft, stir in curry powder and cook on a low heat for five more minutes.

Slowly add in chopped tomatoes and coconut milk and then add the small jar of mango chutney (three tablespoons) and season to taste. Add in the chopped cilantro and chicken and cook for 15-20minutes.

Serve with steamed jasmine rice, wedges or a wholesome baked potato.