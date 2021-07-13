This delicious and creamy St Patrick's Potatoes recipe from Bord Bia is the ultimate comfort food.

This dish is very rich so our top tip is to remember that a little goes a long way. Plus the trick is to cook the potatoes very slowly so that the cream doesn’t curdle.

St Patrick’s Potatoes recipe

Serves: 6-8 people

Time: 1.5 hours

Ingredients

-1kg medium-sized potatoes

-1 large garlic clove, finely chopped

-100g well-flavoured farmhouse cheese

-Salt and freshly ground black pepper

-300ml milk

-300ml double cream

Method

-Preheat the oven to Gas Mark 1, 140ºC (275ºF).

-Peel the potatoes and cut them into thin slices. Overlap one-third of the slices over the base of a buttered 2.¼ litre shallow ovenproof dish and sprinkle with half the chopped garlic, one-third of the grated cheese and some salt and pepper.

-Repeat the layers once more, then finish with a final layer of neatly overlapped potatoes.

-Warm the milk and cream together in a pan with a little more seasoning to taste. Pour over the potatoes and sprinkle with the remaining cheese.

-Bake for approximately 1½ hours until the potatoes are tender when pierced with the tip of a knife.

-Cover very loosely with a sheet of foil part-way through cooking after the top has become nicely golden.

