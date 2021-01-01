IrishCentral dishes out the meanings behind popular Irish phrases and saying.
Perfect for St. Patrick's Day or any time of year.
This St. Patrick's Day prayer has come down through the centuries and remains popular today.
A filling and hearty corned beef hash recipe is the perfect way to start your day!
Why not treat yourself to this delectable cocktail recipe that combines Baileys Irish Cream and Irish whiskey?
Full of spices, warming ginger, and Guinness, this recipe from Nigella Lawson is the perfect indulgent dessert.
2021 St. Patrick’s Day parade rescheduled for Sept 18 with thousands of dollars to charities at an unmasked luncheon.
Have a bit of a laugh with our selection of funny and ridiculous Irish jokes.
Potatoes, bacon, and cheese? You've never seen nachos like this before!
These Irish comfort foods will fill your belly and brighten your day!
What you should know about the history of your Irish surname
Irish song “Garryowen” played before Custer's Native American massacres is banned
The life and greatest quotes of George Bernard Shaw, Nobel Prize and Oscar winner
COVID live updates: Three deaths in NI; RoI expands vaccines to 12-15 year olds
Ireland’s most famous pilgrimage sites
Irish dance organization suspends teacher arrested for child porn in New York
Murder investigation launched after death of a child in Ardoyne area of Belfast
Irish dance teacher arrested by FBI in New York on child porn charges
“It was so f***ing great” - Matt Damon says he’s considered moving to Ireland
Irish government proposes new Consulates, including one in Miami