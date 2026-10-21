Ireland’s long weekend season closes this Monday, October 26, when the October Bank Holiday gives workers and students their last scheduled break of the autumn. Rooted in the ancient festival of Samhain that gave rise to modern Halloween, the holiday fills towns with parades, arts festivals, and spooky community events before a 60-day stretch to the next day off.

Ireland observes 10 public holidays throughout the year, providing citizens with a welcome break from work and school. These dates often align with religious festivals or seasonal shifts that hold deep cultural significance for the Irish people.

New Year's Day

The year kicks off with New Year's Day on Thursday, January 1. This is a time for recovery after the festive season, and many people spend the day visiting family. Most businesses remain closed to allow employees a quiet start to the new year.

Saint Brigid's Day

The newest addition to the calendar is Saint Brigid's Day, which falls on Monday, February 2. This day honors the female patron saint of Ireland and marks the ancient festival of Imbolc. Dublin Live notes that this holiday provides a much-needed boost during the dark winter months.

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Saint Patrick's Day

Saint Patrick's Day remains the most famous celebration and will take place on Tuesday, March 17. The entire country shuts down for massive parades and cultural festivities. It is a day of immense national pride for every Irish citizen and visitor.

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Easter Monday

Easter Monday occurs on April 6 in 2026. This date follows the weekend's religious celebrations and offers a quiet day for families. Many people use this time to attend local horse racing meets across the country.

May Day

The first Monday in May is the May Day holiday on May 4. This date has roots in the old Celtic festival of Bealtaine, which celebrated the return of the sun and the beginning of summer. It is now a standard day off for workers and students alike.

June Bank Holiday

June 1 marks the June Bank Holiday. This day typically signals the unofficial start of the Irish summer season. Families often flock to the coast or local parks if the weather is favorable.

August Bank Holiday

The August Bank Holiday falls on Monday, August 3. It is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year as people take advantage of the late summer warmth.

October Bank Holiday

As autumn settles in, the October Bank Holiday will be observed on Monday, October 26. This break is closely linked to the ancient tradition of Samhain, which is the precursor to modern Halloween. It is a popular time for arts festivals and spooky community events.

Christmas

The final holidays of the year are Christmas and Saint Stephen's Day. Christmas Day falls on Friday, December 25, and is the most significant family holiday of the year. The entire country comes to a complete standstill for this religious and secular celebration.

Saint Stephen's Day

Because Saint Stephen's Day falls on a Saturday in 2026, the public holiday is moved to the following Monday. According to MSN, the holiday will be observed on Monday, December 28. This provides a long weekend for workers to enjoy the traditional visiting of neighbors and friends.