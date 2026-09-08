New York and Irish America at large have shown visible expressions of their Irish influence throughout the late 20th and early 21st centuries, but what does Irish identity actually feel like today, relative to the many other identities we carry as we live our lives?

That's the question behind a new public survey, and organizers want to hear your voice. Submit your answers for a chance to win two return tickets to Ireland.

Complete our survey now:

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This short survey explores Irishness and social identity across the greater New York area, examining the depth of individuals' experiences of Irishness in everyday life. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 31.5 million Americans claim Irish ancestry; however, less is known about the depth of engagement with that identity across the population or the relevance of its expressions in their daily lives.

We hope this study will provide an interesting layer of understanding of Irish identity in the New York metropolitan area today. Results and insights from this study will be published in IrishCentral, and further studies may follow.

The survey will only take a few minutes to complete, and here's the fun part. Everyone who completes the survey will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win two round-trip tickets to Ireland. Picture it. A walk along the Cliffs of Moher, a football or hurling match, a visit to one of Ireland’s great arts festivals, a trip to see family or explore roots, or simply a pint or a cup of tea in a local pub or cafe. All it takes is a few minutes to answer some questions about your own sense of Irish identity.

New Yorkers always find ways to hold onto their roots while embracing something new, and this survey is a chance to put some of that lived experience on the record. It's also a chance to help inform what Irish culture might look like for the next generation.

IrishCentral readers are known for their passion, their pride, and their willingness to show up. Now is the time to prove it again. Take a few minutes, share your story, and you might just find yourself booking a flight to Shannon sooner than you think.

The survey is open now to the public. Terms and conditions apply to the ticket giveaway.