California
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Cork woman, 70, sets record swimming California's Catalina Channel for Irish charity
Charles Manson sang me a song about the environment in a prison courtyard
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Americans won more than a dozen competitions at this year's Fleadh
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Irish Americans invited to share stories for new digital archive ahead of US semiquincentennial
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