As the world continues to quarantine throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, there's only one thing to do - start whipping up some comforting Irish recipes to enjoy while social distancing!
As most of Europe and a great deal of the United States and Canada are on lock-down, the elves at IrishCentral HQ have been socially distancing ourselves for almost a month now. What have we been doing? Cooking!
Whether you're planning on having a full sit down Irish meal or just fancy trying something new, need a bowl of comforting potatoes with Kerrygold butter or need something sweet to treat yourself we have the recipe for you!
There's nothing like a homemade meal to bring comfort during these unnerving times. So whether you're isolating along or with family and friends, why not whip up a little something Irish and be grateful for what we have.
Here are just some, start, mains, dessert and drinks ideas to keep you sane during the COVID-19 quarantine:
Starters:
- Smoked salmon and crab roulade
- Guinness French onion soup recipe
- Corned beef and cabbage spring roll
- Irish potato and cheese soup recipe
Main course:
- Corned beef and cabbage with parsley sauce recipe
- Irish Guinness beef stew recipe
- Shepherd's Pie recipe
Sides:
- Irish-style cabbage
- Traditional colcannon recipe
- Irish stovetop potatoes with Kerrygold cheese and butter
- Gratin with wild garlic and Irish cheese
Dessert:
- Guinness and Jameson ice cream float recipe
- Celtic apple crumble with Irish whiskey cream sauce recipe
- Baileys chocolate cheesecake pots recipe
- Irish salted-caramel and whiskey cake recipe
Drinks:
- Irish whiskey hot toddy
- Baileys Irish Cream and Irish whiskey cocktail
- Guinness’ classic black velvet cocktail
Do you have a favorite go-to Irish recipe you love to make? Let us know in the comments below.
