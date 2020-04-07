As the world continues to quarantine throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, there's only one thing to do - start whipping up some comforting Irish recipes to enjoy while social distancing!

As most of Europe and a great deal of the United States and Canada are on lock-down, the elves at IrishCentral HQ have been socially distancing ourselves for almost a month now. What have we been doing? Cooking!

Whether you're planning on having a full sit down Irish meal or just fancy trying something new, need a bowl of comforting potatoes with Kerrygold butter or need something sweet to treat yourself we have the recipe for you!

There's nothing like a homemade meal to bring comfort during these unnerving times. So whether you're isolating along or with family and friends, why not whip up a little something Irish and be grateful for what we have.

Here are just some, start, mains, dessert and drinks ideas to keep you sane during the COVID-19 quarantine:

Starters:

Main course:

Sides:

Dessert:

Drinks:

Do you have a favorite go-to Irish recipe you love to make? Let us know in the comments below.