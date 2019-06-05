Shepherd's Pie is the perfect simple dinner that's sure to put a smile on the face of any Irish person in your life. Check out a delicious recipe here

The best Irish get-togethers always involve some great home-cooked Irish comfort foods so why not try out this delicious Shepard's Pie? If you want to make Irish people grin with pleasure around a dinner table this is the dish to try.

Read More: The essential St. Patrick's Day party food and drink recipes

Shepherd's pie, or cottage pie, as it's known in Britain, is believed to have existed since around 1791, when potatoes became an available, affordable crop to the poor. This dish was a perfect way to stretch leftover roasted meat.

Originally, the pie was lined with mashed potato in addition to having a mashed potato crust. The term Shepherd's pie came into use, alongside cottage pie, from around 1870.

And just before you start to make a comment... we're not sure why it is that the Irish make their shepherd's pie with beef mince. That's just the way it is.

Read More: The ultimate St. Patrick's Day recipe- Irish Guinness beef stew recipe

Irish Shepherd's pie recipe

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons Irish butter

1 medium chopped onion

2 sliced carrots

4 tablespoons cream flour

2.5 cups browning stock

chopped parsley and thyme

2 cups cooked minced beef or lamb

3 cups mashed potatoes

Method:

Melt the Irish butter in a saucepan and add the chopped onion. Cover and let it sweat for a few minutes.

Add the carrots.

Stir in the flour and cook until it is slightly browned, then add the stock and herbs.

Bring to the boil and then reduce it a little by boiling for about 5 minutes.

Add the meat and bring back to the boil.

Place in a pie dish and cover with the mashed potatoes. Put into a medium hot oven (350f/180c) for about 30 minutes.

* Originally published in 2016.

Read More: Hearty and warming Irish beef and onion pie recipe

What's your go-to Shepherd's Pie recipe? Let us know in the comments!