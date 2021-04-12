It's Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day! Stuart O'Keeffe, an Irish chef, shares his recipe for a delicious grilled cheese sandwich.

This is the perfect hearty grilled cheese. Like many great sandwiches, it takes some time to prepare but the result is incredible. There is nothing quite as comforting as digging into a warm and hearty sandwich for lunch or dinner.

Read more World Health Day: Our favorite hearty and healthy Irish recipes

Ingredients

4 (thickly cut) slices of bread

Brie cheese

1 onion, sliced

2 cloves garlic

10 mushrooms, sliced

1/2 cup beef broth

1⁄2 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons butter

Salt & pepper

Method

Heat a heavy skillet over medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons butter and cook onions at a low temperature for about 15 minutes until they become nice and caramelized.

Add mushrooms and garlic and cook for further 6-8 minutes.

Stir in beef stock and all purpose-flour and bring to a simmer until a nice sauce forms. Add thyme.

Butter bread with remaining butter and place Brie and mushroom onion topping between the buttered slices (make sure buttered sides are on the outside).

Place sandwich on a hot non-stick pan for about 3 minutes per side or until it becomes nice and brown.

Tip: Using another heavy saucepan, you can press on the sandwich while cooking for a pressed sandwich, if desired.

Check out Stuart's Facebook page & website for culinary tips, recipes, and food travels.

* Originally published in 2014. Updated April 2021.