This comforting Irish potato and cheese soup recipe will keep you warm all winter long.

This potato and cheese soup combines two of our favorite things, and we couldn't be more excited to try it out!

Ingredients:

1 tbsp butter

1 onion, chopped

2-3 cloves garlic, finely chopped or minced

5 medium potatoes, peeled and diced

2 cups chicken stock (can substitute vegetable stock)

1/4 tsp dried thyme

2 cups milk

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley (optional)

2 tbsp crumbled bacon (optional)

Method:

Melt butter in large pot. Add onion and garlic. Sauté 3-4 minutes.

Add potatoes, chicken stock, thyme, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil then turn heat down to medium and cook for 20 minutes or until potatoes are very tender.

Remove half of potatoes and place in a food processor. Puree. Return to pot.

Add milk and heat thoroughly. Add more salt and pepper to taste.

Stir in cheese and cook gently until cheese melts.

Garnish with parsley flakes and/or bacon crumbles when serving.

