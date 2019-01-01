Crime
Gerry "The Monk" Hutch’s son being extradited from Lanzarote to Ireland
25 years on, remembering the Irish and Irish Americans killed on 9/11
A real-life horror story of the Irish cannibal who terrorized Australia
Guinness heist mystery deepens as trailers found 30 miles away after 800 barrels nicked
My goodness, my Guinness! £115k worth of the black stuff stolen in England
Quick actions by police gave girl, 8, a "fighting chance" after Tyrone attack
Molly Maguires: remembering one of the biggest federal executions in US history
On This Day: IRA declared a ceasefire in 1994 – a day that changed Ireland forever
Enoch Burke returns to school for new academic year
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