A March 2020, County Tyrone Society of New York dinner dance, celebrating the group's 130th, will be held in honor of The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.
On Saint Valentine’s Day, I want to pay homage to Margaret Kelly 'Miss Bluebell' (1910-2004) an Irish dancer who founded the Parisian ‘Bluebell Girls’ Lido dance troupe and so much more...
Savannah, Georgia will be hosting its parade, the second biggest St. Patrick's Day parade in the US, on March 17 as usual, but will also be holding a St Patrick's Day festival the weekend before.
The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke has announced that the 55th recipient of the Citizenship Award is Holyoke-native Eileen Curran.
St. Patrick’s Festival 2020, Ireland’s biggest annual festival, reveals five great days and nights celebrating the nation’s treasures.
Tadhg Reynolds moved to New York in April 2019 on a Graduate Visa to pursue a career in Digital Marketing. Ten months later, he is wise to the trials and tribulations of trying to make a name for yourself in the Big Apple.
Connacht Rugby marks the dawn of a new chapter of rugby on the west coast of Ireland by highlighting the beauty and success spawned in the region.
Celebrate all things Irish at the annual St. Patrick’s Fest, in Chicago, on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke has announced that the 64th recipient of the Rohan Award is Holyoke-native Brynn Gillis.
After Paris stood up for Saint Brigid 2020 - this Kildare goddess is the most en vogue saint in the City of Light!
An excerpt from a newly published anthology, The Write Irish of New York, including writings from Colum McCann, Mary Pat Kelly, Malachy McCourt, Dan Barry, and Colin Broderick.
Join the Ulster Historical Foundation at the Irish American Heritage Center, in Chicago to learn the ins and outs of researching your family history.
Leadership & Executive Acceleration Program has launched a new women's leadership and social innovation program in partnership with local non-profits that support women in poverty.
As Michael Conlan prepares to fight at Madison Square Garden on St. Patrick's Day, his real fight against the mental health crisis in his community has just begun, and it's personal.
St. Patrick’s Drama Group, Westport presents a modern classic of Irish theatre at the Irish American Heritage Center, Chicago, this February.
The Emerald city’s Irish Week festivities will include the Washington city going green, bagpipers, Irish dancers and former Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny leading the 2020 St. Patrick's Day parade.
Poignant letters from the late iconic figures Gay Byrne and Seamus Heaney included in "20-20 Vision" project focusing on nature conservation and the future.
"It all started with an email from a stranger..." This is the true story of how one of IrishCentral's readers met their Irish husband.
What’s the secret to love? According to these lovely Irish couples who told all for St. Valentine's Day, it’s fairly uncomplicated.
Metropolitan regions in the Northeast of the US have the largest amount of people reporting Irish ancestry according to the US Census Bureau.
The New York GAA is hosting its 86th annual banquet this Saturday, February 1, and two local GAA stalwarts will be honored.
The Kerrymen’s Association in New York has dropped the “men” from its name, in recognition of the growing number of women who are now joining the organization.
The D'Arcy School of Irish Dance, owned by Colleen Nicosia TCRG, emphasized kindness at all of its classes.
Riverdance is coming to the big screen!
It is officially ONE MONTH until St. Patrick's Day 2020!
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver to film in Ireland - and they're looking for extras!
Irish men voted the ugliest of all says elite dating site CEO
Lincoln and the Irish, the untold story revealed
An Irish thatched cottage on the East Cork coast to dream of
“Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling” is IrishCentral's February Book of the Month
Global GAA: Meet the biggest GAA club outside of Ireland
The world's most expensive Irish whiskey is now for sale
Irish maritime experts fight to prevent expedition into Titanic's hull
Osaka and Japan's outreach to LGBT tourism is a model for Ireland to replicate