What does it mean to be Irish in America right now?
A new study wants to hear from members of the Irish Diaspora across the New York metropolitan area, and IrishCentral readers can win a trip to Ireland just for filling out a short survey.
A new study wants to hear from members of the Irish Diaspora across the New York metropolitan area, and IrishCentral readers can win a trip to Ireland just for filling out a short survey.
A new program invites people of Irish descent to explore the inherited history and emotion that therapy alone often can't reach, with a discount for IrishCentral readers.