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A nine-month journey for the Irish soul you haven't quite met yet

A nine-month journey for the Irish soul you haven't quite met yet

A new program invites people of Irish descent to explore the inherited history and emotion that therapy alone often can't reach, with a discount for IrishCentral readers.

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