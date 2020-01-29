Learn about Irish history, folklore, and mythology - from the ancient times of glory to the modern Ireland.
Several African Americans traveled from the US to Ireland on behalf of anti-slavery groups in the 1800s.
Happy Nova Scotia Heritage Day! Today we celebrate this great province and it's 25% Irish ancestry stats!
New book by Niall O'Dowd reveals the untold story of Abraham Lincoln and the Irish during the Civil War.
Since JFK's trip to County Wexford in 1963, almost every US President has traveled to Ireland, many visiting their ancestral homes.
Who was the Irish god Crom Cruach, what was the Killycluggin stone, and what did St. Patrick have to do with it all?
Irish revolutionary Robert Emmet was executed over 200 years ago, but his final resting place has remained a mystery ever since.
In an excerpt from her "Echoes of Their Footsteps Volume I" Kathleen Hegarty Thorne recounts raids on taxation offices in Ireland a century ago.
On a small island off Florida stands a relic to former president John F. Kennedy and the nuclear scare of the Cold War.
In Kilshannig Graveyard there is a headstone dedicated to Sarah Curran but she is not buried there...
American abolitionist Frederick Douglass wrote how he was 'captivated' after attending a speech made by Daniel O'Connell, "The Liberator."
Today on Abraham Lincoln's birthday (Feb 12) we remember the great generosity of the 16th President of the United States who donated to Ireland's Great Hunger relief.
The Irish Film Institute has preserved British Pathe footage of Scottish woman Julia Clarke laughing after being sentenced to prison in Ireland as part of Eamon de Valera's "Vice Act."
"Pandemic 1918: Eyewitness Accounts from the Greatest Medical Holocaust in Modern History" chronicles the widespread horrors of this outbreak, across the U.S. and the world.
From the streets of Paris to the unforgettable voices of the Dublin's Micheal Considine's beloved ballad Spancil Hill is nothing more than a 19th-century emigrants love letter.
This huge collection of Celtic coins, found on the island of Jersey in 2012, was awarded a Guinness World Record and is thought to be worth over $12 million.
A group of 600 Irish starving during the Great Hunger set out to Doolough to find food. Most of did not survive.
February is Black History Month in the US. Our writer in Dublin reflects on the influence Ireland's emancipation movement exerted on an iconic African-American.
In April 1926, a woman raised on Merrion Square in Dublin attempted to assassinate the Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini.
A look at Donegal native Vincent Coll, who went on to be one of the most notorious gangsters in 1920s New York City.
Oftentimes it depends on who is writing an article or what agency is reporting on a story which "facts" are emphasized. This is true not only in today's climate but 100 years ago in Ireland as well.
In his new book "Voyage of Mercy," Stephen Puleo charts the incredible journey of the USS Jamestown, the first US ship to deliver relief to a famine-stricken Ireland.
Co Kerry native Maurice Brick recalls leaving rural Ireland for London sixty years ago.
As Catholics, many Irish Famine immigrants were up against great odds in the US.
Nine-year-old Galway boy Sean Cribbin interviews elderly Holocaust survivor Tomi Reichental about his life aims to teach Irish children about the terrible consequences of hatred and racism.
Horror of Ireland’s famine was a “blight” but created an unbreakable bond between the countries and its people.
Riverdance is coming to the big screen!
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver to film in Ireland - and they're looking for extras!
