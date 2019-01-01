On This Day: Ronnie Drew of The Dubliners was born in 1934
Recalling a Dublin encounter with Ronnie Drew and reflecting on the legacy left by one of Ireland's greatest musicians.
Learn about Irish history, folklore, and mythology - from the ancient times of glory to the modern Ireland.
Recalling a Dublin encounter with Ronnie Drew and reflecting on the legacy left by one of Ireland's greatest musicians.
The Greatest's triumphant comeback victory was connected to his remarkable County Clare roots.