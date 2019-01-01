History

Learn about Irish history, folklore, and mythology - from the ancient times of glory to the modern Ireland.

81 years after his death, the world still remembers John McCormack's voice Winston Churchill accused De Valera of frolicking with the Germans and Japanese The apostrophe in Irish names tells a story technology is erasing
Forty-six years ago today Muhammad Ali defeated Leon Spinks, fueled by Irish pride

Forty-six years ago today Muhammad Ali defeated Leon Spinks, fueled by Irish pride

The Greatest's triumphant comeback victory was connected to his remarkable County Clare roots.

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