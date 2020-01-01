About Us

IrishCentral is the leading Irish digital media company in North America. Our mission is to be the trusted source for information related to Ireland and the Irish - be it news, history, genealogy, travel, or cultural information.

IrishCentral caters to 39 million Irish Americans and 70 million Irish diaspora and receives 3 million+ unique visitors per month. It has a large and quickly growing social media following, including 727k+ Facebook followers, 39.1k+ Twitter followers, and 53.8k+ followers on Instagram. The website also enjoys a newsletter subscriber base of 350k+.

The online community's focus is on connecting the Irish and friends of the Irish across the globe and working to keep them informed and inspired.

IrishCentral was launched in 2009 by Niall O’Dowd and has a proud history of social and community engagement. Mr. O’Dowd has been an advocate for the global Irish community for over 30 years.

In 2016, IrishCentral was purchased by a consortium of investors led by Liam Lynch, a New York-based venture capitalist and investor in digital companies, including a number of Irish technology companies and media start-ups. Mr. Lynch is also the founder of Studio VC,* a venture capital fund focused on entrepreneurs and small companies with breakout potential. His minority co-investors in IrishCentral are Irish American business leaders.**

Headquartered in New York City with an ancillary office in Dublin and contributing writers from around the United States and Ireland, IrishCentral is at the center of major news announcements affecting the Irish community. The IrishCentral team is dedicated to connecting the Irish throughout the world and creating an online platform where all Irish can feel at home.

Irish-ness is not something that can be defined by geographical location. It is a connection, a sense of belonging that never goes away. No matter where you are in the world, a connection to the island, the people, and its places is special. It’ s our island, your Ireland, and you can be certain that if it’ s Irish, it’ s on IrishCentral.

We bring Ireland to you.

*Studio VC is a venture capital fund that provides capital and operational support to growing companies that have strong growth potential. Studio takes an active role in supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses with strategic and product planning, business development, and marketing to influence positive outcomes. For more information, please visit www.studio.vc.

**Sister companies include Ireland of the Welcomes, Irish Studio Travel, and British Heritage Travel.