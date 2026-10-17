Great Hunger
Learn about one of the worst disasters in Irish history, second only to the Black Death pandemic in death toll estimates - the Great Famine. Also referred to as "The Great Hunger", the Famine, which was caused by a potato blight, lasted between 1845 and 1849, decimating Ireland's population and resulting in emigration on an unprecedented scale.
Families hit hardest by the Famine produced Ireland’s rebels two generations later
Forty famine ships lay off Grosse Île in 1847 with 12,500 people waiting on board
How Ireland's 1848 rebellion against the British ended in a cabbage patch
Ireland's Famine Black '47: A tragic chapter in Irish history
Bruce Springsteen and his proud County Kildare heritage
From Tom Thumb to Abraham Lincoln, these unlikely heroes gave to Irish famine relief
How an Irish maid saved Emily Dickinson's poetry
How US textbooks fail to teach the real story of the Irish Famine
Irish population was in serious decline before the Vikings arrived
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