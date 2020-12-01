Roots

IrishCentral’s repository of everything to do with your Irish roots – from Irish history, your ancestors, your Irish name, to ancient myth, legend and folklore.

Irish boy’s name used less than 3 times last year is ideal for September babies 81 years after his death, the world still remembers John McCormack's voice Winston Churchill accused De Valera of frolicking with the Germans and Japanese
The apostrophe in Irish names tells a story technology is erasing

The apostrophe in Irish names tells a story technology is erasing

From forced erasure during English rule to modern computer glitches, the apostrophe represents centuries of Irish resilience.

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History

Genealogy