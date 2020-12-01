What does it mean to be Irish in America right now?
A new study wants to hear from members of the Irish Diaspora across the New York metropolitan area, and IrishCentral readers can win a trip to Ireland just for filling out a short survey.
IrishCentral’s repository of everything to do with your Irish roots – from Irish history, your ancestors, your Irish name, to ancient myth, legend and folklore.
A new study wants to hear from members of the Irish Diaspora across the New York metropolitan area, and IrishCentral readers can win a trip to Ireland just for filling out a short survey.
From forced erasure during English rule to modern computer glitches, the apostrophe represents centuries of Irish resilience.