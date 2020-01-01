IrishCentral’s repository of everything to do with your Irish roots – from Irish history, your ancestors, your Irish name, to ancient myth, legend and folklore.
Several African Americans traveled from the US to Ireland on behalf of anti-slavery groups in the 1800s.
Happy Nova Scotia Heritage Day! Today we celebrate this great province and it's 25% Irish ancestry stats!
Since JFK's trip to County Wexford in 1963, almost every US President has traveled to Ireland, many visiting their ancestral homes.
Who was the Irish god Crom Cruach, what was the Killycluggin stone, and what did St. Patrick have to do with it all?
A survey in Ireland found that one-third of Irish people believe leprechauns exist. Do you believe in leprechauns?
Irish revolutionary Robert Emmet was executed over 200 years ago, but his final resting place has remained a mystery ever since.
Who has more of a way with words than the Irish?
A group of 600 Irish starving during the Great Hunger set out to Doolough to find food. Most of did not survive.
February is Black History Month in the US. Our writer in Dublin reflects on the influence Ireland's emancipation movement exerted on an iconic African-American.
In April 1926, a woman raised on Merrion Square in Dublin attempted to assassinate the Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini.
Show your special someone just how much you love them with this Bailey's truffles recipe for Valentine's Day!
Former Congressman Joe Crowley shares a story about how music and a shared heritage can connect us, despite political differences.
Just some of the very many reasons you should swipe right on your dating app of choice and choose an Irishman.
Co Kerry native Maurice Brick recalls leaving rural Ireland for London sixty years ago.
Ireland is the best place in the world to propose to your significant other.
On Feb 5 1921, John "Shankers" Ryan, a top British tout, was executed by Michael Collins’ Squad, in Nighttown.
Crime boss Big Jim O’Leary became one of Chicago's biggest gangsters but many don't know his humble and tragic roots.
IrishCentral wants to share your St. Patrick's Day news with the global Irish community.
Kelly, Byrne and Ryan going strong while Murphy retains top spot for more than 100 years.
Traditionally, February 29 was the day on which a woman could ask a man to marry her.
Intimate personal photographs from the Kennedy family give a brief insight into their lives out of the spotlight.
Have you ever wondered why St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated on March 17 specifically?
Love, family, strength - there's an ancient Celtic symbol for most anything!
Valentine Greatrakes, born in Waterford, was an Irish faith healer defended by the King of England.
Irish writer and comedian Maeve Higgins meets with the "lonely hearts" who visit St. Valentine's shrine at Whitefriar Street Church in Dublin.
Riverdance is coming to the big screen!
It is officially ONE MONTH until St. Patrick's Day 2020!
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver to film in Ireland - and they're looking for extras!
Irish men voted the ugliest of all says elite dating site CEO
Lincoln and the Irish, the untold story revealed
An Irish thatched cottage on the East Cork coast to dream of
“Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling” is IrishCentral's February Book of the Month
Global GAA: Meet the biggest GAA club outside of Ireland
The world's most expensive Irish whiskey is now for sale
Irish maritime experts fight to prevent expedition into Titanic's hull
Osaka and Japan's outreach to LGBT tourism is a model for Ireland to replicate