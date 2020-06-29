On this day, August 1, 1915, Irish Fenian leader and prominent member of the Irish Republican Brotherhood Jeremiah O’Donovan Rossa was buried in Dublin. His funeral marked Pearse stepping into the spotlight.

This rare footage shows the funeral of Jeremiah O’Donovan Rossa, who died 104 years ago on June 29, 1915, at the age of 83. His funeral took place a month later, on August 1, 1915.

The body of the Irish Fenian leader lay in state in Dublin City Hall before being removed to Glasnevin Cemetery. It was at Glasnevin that Pádraig Pearse delivered his famous graveside oration, which ends with the lines:

“They think that they have pacified Ireland. They think that they have purchased half of us and intimidated the other half. They think that they have foreseen everything, think that they have provided against everything; but, the fools, the fools, the fools! – They have left us our Fenian dead, and while Ireland holds these graves, Ireland unfree shall never be at peace.”

James Connolly, Eamonn Ceannt, Pádraig Pearse, as well as the wife and daughter of Jeremiah O'Donovan Rossa can also be seen in the footage. The 1916 Rising took place just a few months after the funeral.

The footage is part of a film by www.IrelandBirthofaNation.com. The film was shown in schools around Ireland as part of the 1916 Rising Commemorations.

* Originally published in June 2016.