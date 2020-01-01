The crème de la crème of dream homes in Ireland. Whether you're serious about Irish real estate or just enjoy dreaming of Irish thatched cottages and Irish castles we have the best of dream homes for sale in Ireland right here.
Funds raised from the Irish cottage raffle will go directly to healthcare support staff, and there's still time to buy your €10 chance to win!
This charming, fully-restored Irish cottage in Ballinfull, Sligo, is on the market for $180,000.
Irish COVID-19 survivors have put a dream Irish cottage in Mayo up for raffle!
Tullaghan House in Co Leitrim has seven bedrooms, seaside views, and a historic "priest's hole" room.
This newly-rethatched cottage is located just outside the village of Feakle, which is famed for its traditional Irish music.
Dream of retiring to your own Irish castle? Now could be your chance, as Knockdrin Castle in Co Westmeath is on the market.
Going a bit stir crazy during lockdown? Imagine what life would be like quarantining in this historic Irish mansion!
Briar Rose Cottage is located just outside Aglish village in the Munster county and comes with all of the charm that you'd expect from an old Irish cottage.
A little bolthole retreat in County Westmeath? This 10-bedroom, 12-bathroom Irish castle?
It's a vision straight out of a fairy-tale! A 300-year-old thatched roof Irish cottage was for sale in County Waterford.
Featuring turrets, a moat, and a drawbridge, this contemporary castle will make you feel like you've taken a step back in time.
With spectacular views of the Arigna Valley in Roscommon, this renovated, two-bedroom cottage is like a step into Ireland's past.
Forget about a thatched cottage or a quaint cottage, what could be more romantic and picturesque than a church in Westmeath?
Jack's Cottage and Swallow Lodge, located on the Blackwater River in Co Waterford, are both on the market for €485k.
All the old-style charm of a rural Irish thatched cottage, with views of the sea, and with four bedrooms you'd be hard pushed to find a more idyllic spot.
Banada Abbey, spread over 50 acres in Tourlestrane, Co Sligo, is on the market for less than €500k.
Looking for (or just daydreaming about) some affordable property in Ireland? This bungalow straight out of a fairytale in Ballinasloe, Co. Galway is $53K.
On the market for just over $303k this little bit of heaven in Killybegs, County Donegal is the perfect mix of history and modern style with stunning views.
There's nothing more charming than an Irish cottage - unless you stumble upon a pink Irish cottage, that is!
Moon Cottage in Co Galway is newly on the market and boasts panoramic views of the serene Irish countryside.
Just meters from the sea, embrace Wexford's rugged beauty with this wondrous retreat.
A whole island, fixer-uppers, castles, a church, and a pub were among the most popular properties for sale in Ireland posts on IrishCentral in 2019.
Inis Saimer, a private island with a move-in-ready house outside of Ballyshannon in Co Donegal, is for sale by its owner.
