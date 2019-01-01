Movies
Comedy horror "Widow's Bay" biggest winner at the Emmys, sweeping 14 awards
Irish American Hollywood star Grace Kelly remembered on anniversary of her death
"I thought it was him" Cillian Murphy fans can't get enough of his lookalike son
Saoirse Ronan debuts daring new look at Venice Film Festival
A real-life horror story of the Irish cannibal who terrorized Australia
Remembering Christy Brown, the writer behind My Left Foot, 45 years after his death
Cinemas across Ireland offering reduced admission this weekend
Andrew Scott says filming "Elsinore" helped him process his mother's death
Top ten Irish mob movies that lit up the screen
Most read
- 1 Your complete guide to Irish passport and citizenship through descent
- 2 Forty-six years ago today Muhammad Ali defeated Leon Spinks, fueled by Irish pride
- 3 The apostrophe in Irish names tells a story technology is erasing
- 4 Neven Maguire's apple tart and custard recipe
- 5 Winston Churchill accused De Valera of frolicking with the Germans and Japanese
- 6 Is Biden an Irish name?
- 7 Kerry's Valentia Island - a secret at the edge of the world
- 8 Inspiring Irish and Irish American quotes
- 9 Sisters injured in M9 crash share emotional update as fundraiser nears €900k