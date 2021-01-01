Matt Damon tells Marc Maron's WTF podcast that he's considered moving to Ireland and continues heaping the praise on Dalkey.
Florence Pugh plays an English nurse in 'The Wonder,' a post-Famine era movie filming in Ireland this summer.
The rocky, uninhabited Co Kerry island was used as a location in two Star Wars movies, "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi."
Filmed around Ireland and at famous Irish landmarks in Dublin and Tipperary, the movie chronicles one of France’s last legally sanctioned duels.
Pierce Brosnan has been painting since 1987 and said that he will put some of his life's work on display in Los Angeles before the end of the year.
They set the Hollywood standards: they were talented, glamorous and influential. And they were Irish.
Jane Fonda and Mark Ruffalo are among more than 700 signatories calling upon Ireland to introduce a UN proposal to end global fracking.
The Banshees of Inisherin is set to film off the west coast of Ireland later this summer and in search of paid extras.
On July 19, 1972, Muhammad Ali and Al "Blue" Lewis fight in Croke Park caused quite a stir in Ireland. The 2013 documentary "When Ali Came to Ireland" mapped that story.
Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Amy Adams, and director Adam Shankman have all fallen head over heels for Ireland while filming Disney's "Disenchanted".
What you should know about the history of your Irish surname
Irish song “Garryowen” played before Custer's Native American massacres is banned
The life and greatest quotes of George Bernard Shaw, Nobel Prize and Oscar winner
COVID live updates: Three deaths in NI; RoI expands vaccines to 12-15 year olds
Ireland’s most famous pilgrimage sites
Irish dance organization suspends teacher arrested for child porn in New York
Murder investigation launched after death of a child in Ardoyne area of Belfast
Irish government proposes new Consulates, including one in Miami