The apostrophe in Irish names tells a story technology is erasing
From forced erasure during English rule to modern computer glitches, the apostrophe represents centuries of Irish resilience.
Here you will find a collection of Irish genealogy resources that will help you trace your Irish ancestry and family history.
From forced erasure during English rule to modern computer glitches, the apostrophe represents centuries of Irish resilience.
Discover how a medieval tribe shaped the county's merchant traditions and cultural legacy.