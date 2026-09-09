Chocolate and Baileys Irish Cream are already a dream pairing, but this recipe takes things a step further by swirling a Baileys cream cheese mixture right into the batter. Finished with a Baileys glaze brushed on while warm, these brownies are a rich, grown-up dessert worth making again and again.

Here at IrishCentral, we're big fans of both Baileys Irish Cream and dessert, so this recipe that seamlessly merges the two is one of our favorites!

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Baileys Irish cream cheese swirl brownies recipe

Ingredients:



For the swirl:

3 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

2 tbsp unsalted butter, room temperature

1/4 cup sugar

1 large egg

1 tbsp all-purpose flour

2 tbsp Bailey’s Irish cream



For the brownies:

6 ounces sweet baking chocolate (I used semisweet), chopped

3 tbsp unsalted butter, room temperature

1/2 cup sugar

2 large eggs

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips



For the glaze:

4 ounces of sifted powdered sugar

1 tbsp Bailey’s Irish Cream

Milk to thin out (amount will vary)

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly butter an 8-inch square nonstick baking pan. Using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese and butter in a medium bowl until light and fluffy. Gradually add sugar and beat until well blended. Beat in an egg. Mix in flour, Irish Cream, and vanilla. Set the mixture aside.

Stir baking chocolate and butter in a heavy small saucepan over low heat until smooth. Cool slightly. Using an electric mixer, beat sugar and eggs in a large bowl until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes. Mix in flour, baking powder, and salt. Mix in chocolate mixture and extracts. Stir in chocolate chips.

Spread half of the chocolate batter (about 1 1/4 cups) in prepared pan. Using a rubber spatula, spread the cream cheese mixture over the chocolate batter. Spoon the remaining chocolate batter over top of cream cheese mixture. Using the tip of a knife, gently swirl through the batter, forming a marble design. Bake brownies until the tester inserted into the center comes out with a few moist crumbs attached, about 30 minutes.

Make glaze. Combine powdered sugar and Irish cream. If too thick thin out with milk.

While still warm brush (using a pastry brush) glaze over brownies. Let sit for 15 minutes. Cut into squares.

H/T: Culinary Concoctions by Peabody.

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*Originally published in 2013, updated in 2026.