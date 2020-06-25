Try out this indulgent brownie recipe with one of our favorite ingredients, Baileys Irish Cream

Here at IrishCentral, we're big fans of both Baileys Irish Cream and dessert, so this recipe that seamlessly merges the two is one of our favorites!

Baileys Irish cream cheese swirl brownies recipe

Ingredients:



For the swirl:

3 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

2 tbsp unsalted butter, room temperature

¼ cup sugar

1 large egg

1 tbsp all-purpose flour

2 tbsp Bailey’s Irish cream



For the brownies:

6 ounces sweet baking chocolate (I used semisweet), chopped

3 tbsp unsalted butter, room temperature

½ cup sugar

2 large eggs

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips



For the glaze:

4 ounces sifted powdered sugar

1 tbsp Bailey’s Irish Cream

milk to thin out (amount will vary)

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly butter an 8-inch square nonstick baking pan. Using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese and butter in a medium bowl until light and fluffy. Gradually add sugar and beat until well blended. Beat in egg. Mix in flour, Irish Cream, and vanilla. Set mixture aside.

Stir baking chocolate and butter in a heavy small saucepan over low heat until smooth. Cool slightly. Using an electric mixer, beat sugar and eggs in large bowl until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes. Mix in flour, baking powder, and salt. Mix in chocolate mixture and extracts. Stir in chocolate chips.

Spread half of the chocolate batter (about 1 1/4 cups) in prepared pan. Using a rubber spatula, spread cream cheese mixture over chocolate batter. Spoon remaining chocolate batter over top of cream cheese mixture. Using the tip of a knife, gently swirl through the batter, forming marble design. Bake brownies until tester inserted into the center comes out with a few moist crumbs attached, about 30 minutes.

Make glaze. Combine powdered sugar and Irish cream. If too thick thin out with milk.

While still warm brush (using a pastry brush) glaze over brownies. Let sit for 15 minutes. Cut into squares.

H/T: Culinary Concoctions by Peabody

* Originally published in 2013, updated in June 2020.

