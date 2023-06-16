Brace yourself for the irresistible combination of Irish whiskey, luscious chocolate chips, and crunchy pecans in a mouthwatering pie.

This Irish whiskey chocolate chip pecan pie is a true indulgence that marries the flavors of Ireland with a classic American dessert. Prepare to embark on a culinary adventure and create a dessert that will have everyone begging for seconds.

Irish whiskey chocolate chip pecan pie recipe

Ingredients:

Filling

3 extra large eggs, slightly beaten

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoon butter, melted

1 cup dark corn syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla

¼ cup Irish whiskey

½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup whole pecans

Pastry

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon shortening

2 to 3 tablespoons cold water

Method:

In a medium bowl, mix flour and salt. Cut in shortening, using a pastry blender (or pulling 2 table knives through ingredients in opposite directions), until particles are the size of small peas.

Sprinkle with cold water, 1 tablespoon at a time, tossing with a fork until all flour is moistened and the pastry almost leaves the side of the bowl (1 to 2 teaspoons more water can be added if necessary).

Gather pastry into a ball. Shape into a flattened round on a lightly floured surface.

Wrap in plastic wrap; refrigerate about 45 minutes or until dough is firm and cold, yet pliable. This allows the shortening to become slightly firm, which helps make the baked pastry flakier.

If refrigerated longer, let the pastry soften slightly before rolling.

Heat the oven to 375°F.

With a floured rolling pin, roll the pastry into round 2 inches larger than an upside-down 9-inch glass pie plate.

Fold pastry into fourths; place in pie plate.

Unfold and ease into the plate, pressing firmly against the bottom and side. Trim overhanging edge of the pastry 1 inch from the rim of the pie plate.

Fold and roll pastry under, even with a plate; press with times of fork or flute if desired.

In another medium bowl, combine eggs, sugar, butter, syrup, and whiskey. Mix well and strain.

Sprinkle most of the chips over the bottom of the crust. Cover with pecans. Pour filling over chips and pecans. Sprinkle top with remaining chips. Pour into pastry-lined pie plate.

Cover the edge of the pastry with a 2- to 3-inch-wide strip of foil to prevent excessive browning. Bake 40 to 50 minutes or until the center is set, removing foil for the last 15 minutes of baking. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours until chilled before serving.

Store in refrigerator.

Try this pie topped with some whipping cream or alongside a scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream!

* Originally published in 2016, updated in June 2023.