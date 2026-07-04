Traditional Irish dishes have long been celebrated for their rich flavours and deep cultural roots, from the hearty warmth of Irish stew to the comforting appeal of colcannon and the savoury satisfaction of boxty. But how do these beloved meals stand up today?

A new study by Ninja surveyed 2,000 people and studied search trends for popular Irish dishes to uncover which meals are still loved and which might be nothing more than a distant memory. Shockingly, the new study revealed that wheaten bread could be extinct by 2027.

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The top three Irish dishes at risk of extinction

Ninja’s data revealed that wheaten bread, a classic soda bread, is on track to vanish by 2027, with searches declining by 0.86% weekly. Once a staple, it has seen interest plummet to 158,429 searches over five years.

The Ulster fry, Ireland’s hearty answer to the classic fry-up, isn’t far behind. Searches are falling at a weekly rate of 0.16%, with predictions suggesting it could disappear entirely by 2039.

Potato bread, another traditional favourite, faces a similar decline. Despite 13,744 recipe pages available online, searches are dropping by 0.12% weekly, putting it at risk of fading from popularity by 2040.

Irish champ remains a staple on tables for the foreseeable future, with searches for the dish seeing a steady 0.04% increase each week.

Boxty is also holding its ground, with searches up by 0.04% weekly. However, the real standout is its rising popularity, with an impressive 81% increase in search volume over the past year as more people look up how to make this traditional dish.

The Belfast bap is another safe bet, with searches rising by 0.48% weekly, proving its continued appeal.

Here are the Irish foods at risk of extinction:

A simple, rustic bread made with just four key ingredients: flour, baking soda, salt, and buttermilk. Unlike yeast-based breads, it rises due to the reaction between baking soda and buttermilk, creating a dense yet soft texture. The dough is quickly mixed, shaped into a round, and traditionally marked with a cross before baking. This cross is said to bless the bread and ward off evil. Irish soda bread has a crisp crust and a slightly tangy flavor, making it perfect with butter, jam, or alongside a hearty Irish stew.

2. Ulster Fry

An Irish traditional Ulster Fry is a hearty, fried breakfast popular in Northern Ireland. It typically includes bacon, sausages, fried eggs, black pudding, and white pudding, all cooked in a pan. Distinctive elements include soda bread and potato bread (or "farl"), both fried until golden and crispy. Tomatoes and mushrooms are often added, and everything is served piping hot, sometimes with baked beans or a cup of strong tea.

Irish traditional potato bread, also known as potato farl, is a soft, flat bread made from mashed potatoes, flour, butter, and salt. It is typically rolled out, cut into quarters (or "farls"), and cooked on a griddle or frying pan until golden brown. A staple in Irish cuisine, particularly in Northern Ireland, potato bread has a slightly crispy exterior and a tender, fluffy texture inside.

4. Fifteens

Fifteens are a beloved no-bake treat from Northern Ireland, made with just five simple ingredients: crushed digestive biscuits, marshmallows, sweetened condensed milk, glacé cherries, and desiccated coconut. The name comes from the original recipe using 15 of each key ingredient. The mixture is combined, shaped into a log, rolled in coconut, and chilled until firm. Once set, it’s sliced into bite-sized pieces.

Originally a peasant meal, it typically consists of lamb or mutton, potatoes, onions, and carrots, slow-cooked to create a rich, flavorful broth. Some variations include parsnips, leeks, or barley for added texture. Traditionally cooked in a single pot, the stew allows the flavors to meld beautifully, resulting in tender meat and a thick, comforting consistency. Seasoned with salt, pepper, and fresh herbs like thyme or parsley, Irish stew is a beloved dish, enjoyed especially during colder months and often served with crusty bread or soda bread.

Champ is a traditional Irish dish made from mashed potatoes mixed with scallions (spring onions), butter, and milk. The potatoes are boiled until tender, then mashed to a smooth consistency, with the scallions gently cooked in warm milk before being folded in. Rich and creamy, champ has a mild onion flavor that complements its buttery texture. It is often served as a side dish, particularly with sausages, bacon, or fried eggs.

Boxty is a traditional Irish potato pancake made from grated raw potatoes, mashed potatoes, flour, baking soda, and buttermilk. The mixture is shaped into pancakes and fried until golden brown, resulting in a crispy exterior and a soft, tender center. Variations include boiling or baking the dough instead of frying. Boxty is especially popular in the north and midlands of Ireland, with origins in rural kitchens where potatoes were a staple. It is often served with butter, sour cream, or alongside bacon and eggs. With its rich, comforting flavor and satisfying texture, boxty remains a beloved dish in Irish cuisine.

8. Belfast Bap

The Belfast Bap is a traditional Irish bread roll known for its large, soft yet crusty texture. Originating in Belfast, this flour-dusted bap was a staple for workers needing a filling meal. Made with simple ingredients—flour, yeast, salt, water, and sometimes milk—the dough is shaped into round rolls and baked until golden. The result is a hearty, slightly chewy roll with a crisp exterior. Typically, it is sliced and filled with butter or packed with bacon, sausage, and eggs for a substantial breakfast.

*Originally published in 2025, updated in July 2026.