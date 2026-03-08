Every year, our Irish readers comment that Irish Americans eat corned beef and cabbage for St. Patrick's Day instead of bacon. Here's the tradition explained once and for all!

In almost every Irish establishment in the United States, and many others, especially around St. Patrick’s Day, corned beef and cabbage will make their way onto the menu, marking a "tip of the cap" to the Irish around March 17.

Another annual occurrence is Irish people complaining that this is not, in fact, an Irish dish at all. Is this true?

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Why corned beef?

Beef was not readily available in Ireland and was considered a luxury, which is why the traditional Irish meal centered on ham, bacon.

However, when these Irish got off the boats in America, it was quite the opposite.

Corned beef was the meat that they could easily and more cheaply get their hands on, and so this became the meal of choice for generations of Irish Americans to come.

In New England, a tradition of having a boiled dinner. For this dish, the corned beef, cabbage, and root vegetables such as carrots, turnips, and potatoes were boiled.

New York Jewish corned beef

Many maintain that the dish is simply not Irish at all.

The proximity of the Irish and Jewish communities on Manhattan's Lower East Side in the mid-1800s and early 1900s is said to have been largely responsible for the popularity of corned beef among Irish immigrants.

According to thekitchenproject.com, when the Irish arrived in America, they couldn’t find a bacon joint like the one they had in Ireland, so they gravitated toward Jewish corned beef, which had a very similar texture.

Irish workers free dinner

Francis Lam on Salon.com reports that, years ago, the bars of early 20th-century New York would offer a free dinner of corned beef and cabbage to the Irish workers who would crowd in after working all day on the building sites.

The Irish builders would still have to buy a few drinks to get their supposedly free dinner, but the main reason the corned beef and cabbage dinner is thought to be of Irish origin is not that they were enticed by a traditional meal so much as by a cheap one.

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* Originally published in 2013. Updated in September 2026.