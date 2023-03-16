Planning a roast dinner, chicken or lamb? This Irish roast parsnip and carrot recipe will make a perfect fancy side dish!

Ireland is a country with a rich agricultural tradition, and seasonal vegetables play a big role in Irish cuisine. One delicious way to enjoy seasonal veggies is with an Irish roasted parsnip and carrot recipe, a comforting and flavorful side dish that's perfect for autumn and winter. In this article, we'll explore the history of seasonal vegetables in Ireland and provide a recipe for roasted parsnips and carrots that you can try at home.

Ireland's mild climate and fertile soil make it a great place to grow a wide variety of vegetables. From root vegetables like parsnips and carrots to leafy greens like kale and cabbage, Irish farmers have been cultivating seasonal vegetables for centuries. In the past, these vegetables were often the backbone of the Irish diet, providing a nutritious and filling meal for families across the country.

Today, seasonal vegetables remain an important part of Irish cuisine, with chefs and home cooks alike using them in a variety of dishes. The availability of different vegetables changes throughout the year, with root vegetables and hearty greens like kale and cabbage being most common in the colder months. In the spring and summer, lighter vegetables like asparagus, peas, and zucchini take center stage.

Irish roasted parsnip and carrot recipe

Roasted parsnips and carrots are a classic side dish that's both easy to make and incredibly flavorful. This recipe adds a touch of Irish flavor by tossing the vegetables with thyme and honey, giving them a sweet and savory taste that's perfect for autumn and winter.

Ingredients:

- 4 parsnips, peeled and chopped into bite-sized pieces

- 4 carrots, peeled and chopped into bite-sized pieces

- 2 tablespoons of olive oil

- 1 tablespoon of honey

- 1 teaspoon of fresh thyme leaves

- Salt and pepper to taste.

Method:

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C).

In a large bowl, toss the parsnips and carrots with olive oil, honey, thyme, salt, and pepper until well coated.

Spread the vegetables in a single layer on a baking sheet.

Roast in the oven for 25-30 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender and lightly browned.

Serve the roasted parsnips and carrots as a side dish with your favorite meat or vegetarian entree.

Seasonal vegetables play a big role in Irish cuisine, with farmers and chefs alike celebrating the bounty of each season. Whether you're enjoying hearty root vegetables in the winter or fresh asparagus in the spring, there's always something delicious to be found in Ireland's gardens and fields. So why not try this Irish roasted parsnip and carrot recipe and experience the delicious taste of seasonal vegetables for yourself?