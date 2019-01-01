Top Destinations

The best mythological sites to visit in Ireland
You can experience Ireland's famous myths and legends up close and personal at these fantastic sites.
Read about the best places to stay and visit in Ireland - the top things to see and experience in Ireland from the best Ireland tours and hotels, to must see landmarks and top attractions.
You can experience Ireland's famous myths and legends up close and personal at these fantastic sites.
Ireland's heritage sites welcomed more than 15 million visitors in 2023 - were you one of them?