Top Destinations

Read about the best places to stay and visit in Ireland - the top things to see and experience in Ireland from the best Ireland tours and hotels, to must see landmarks and top attractions.

Kerry's Valentia Island - a secret at the edge of the world Explore Great Famine history and trace your roots at Skibbereen Heritage Centre Explore the island of Ireland with IrishCentral's interactive map
Ireland’s most-visited heritage sites in 2023, from castles to monuments to gardens

Ireland’s most-visited heritage sites in 2023, from castles to monuments to gardens

Ireland's heritage sites welcomed more than 15 million visitors in 2023 - were you one of them?

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