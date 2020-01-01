Top Destinations

Read about the best places to stay and visit in Ireland - the top things to see and experience in Ireland from the best Ireland tours and hotels, to must see landmarks and top attractions.
Thinking about vacationing in Ireland this year? Relax in the lap of luxury in one of these Irish castles
The top romantic spots, sights, and areas in Ireland that are the perfect place at any time of year for a lovestruck getaway
If you’re looking for a truly impressive token for your sweetheart on Valentine's Day, a stay at an Irish castle will create a really lasting impression and have you both feeling like royalty.
When one thinks of Stone Age archaeological sites, Stonehenge, Altamira and Newgrange may come to mind. Most lik...
If you have 32 hours (yes, that's one for each county!), these are the must-see Wexford attractions.
There's no reason why you can't visit Ireland on a solo trip!
Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin is a huge tourist attraction. And right across from the front entrance, is another attraction, called the Gravediggers Bar.
The west of Ireland coast route, the Wild Atlantic Way, and Belfast, in Northern Ireland, have been listed among the official 50 Best Places to Visit This Decade.
Are you eligible for Irish dual citizenship? Here's a guide on various ways to get the coveted Irish passport.
While we could name 1,000 things to do before you die in Ireland (we could name a 1,000 just in Northern Ireland alone), here are the top ten things to do in the Emerald Isle before you pass.
Once again dubbed Ireland's most popular tourist attraction, Guinness Storehouse saw its number of visitors grow by 32 percent, while 25% of all visitors in 2019 hailed from the United States.
An Irish Christmas is so special the term should be trademarked. From holiday markets and festivals to cozy pubs and wintry castles, there's nothing like Christmas in Ireland.
Planning on spending Christmas in Ireland? Make sure to add these places to your itinerary!
Sure there are other major cities in Europe you could spend New Year's Eve in but here are just some of the main reasons that people love to party in Dublin on December 31.
The six locations described below were chosen for their historical relevance, natural beauty or to reflect the modern side of the city.
There’s no better gift than the gift of Ireland!
Thanks to Vikings, Jordan Patrick Smith has spent the past few years living in Ireland, where the popular series filmed.
Your travel style says so much about you and what you should see and do!
It would be easier to pick the top 100 best places to visit in Ireland!
Get a headstart on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Looking for a quick getaway before the end of the year? Escape to this Irish city for some festive fun.
Vegans get to planning your visit to Dublin! Ireland's capital has just topped a luxury travel company's list for vegan-friendly restaurants.
Sometimes work can bring you to the most amazing places, and for actress Georgia Hirst, that's been Ireland.
2019’s Wexford Festival Opera proved why it’s a can’t-miss event for anyone visiting Ireland.
As part of Guinness Storehouse Seafest, the Home of Guinness is hosting a weekend of music, food, and flavors to celebrate International Stout Festival.
Riverdance is coming to the big screen!
It is officially ONE MONTH until St. Patrick's Day 2020!
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver to film in Ireland - and they're looking for extras!
Irish men voted the ugliest of all says elite dating site CEO
Lincoln and the Irish, the untold story revealed
An Irish thatched cottage on the East Cork coast to dream of
“Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling” is IrishCentral's February Book of the Month
Global GAA: Meet the biggest GAA club outside of Ireland
The world's most expensive Irish whiskey is now for sale
Irish maritime experts fight to prevent expedition into Titanic's hull
Osaka and Japan's outreach to LGBT tourism is a model for Ireland to replicate