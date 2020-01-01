Irish craic, humor and lifestyle stories guaranteed to make you chuckle.
Jack Black showed his love for Dublin and Guinness in a recent Instagram post and, in turn, kicked off a hilarious PhotoShop challenge over on Reddit.
An Irish American family's golden retriever Finley has broken the Guinness World Record for the number of tennis balls a dog can hold in its mouth. Good boy!
James McAuley welcomed "Be My Valentine," a newborn Jersey calf with a heart patch on its forehead, to his Co Antrim farm on Valentine's Day.
The Newfoundland accent uncannily recalls the Irish accents of Waterford, Kilkenny, and Cork: This woman’s may be the closest match yet.
Irish men have been branded the "undisputed ugliest" in the world by a contentious dating website that only allows attractive people to join.
It's the most wonderful time of the year - St. Patrick's Day 2020 is less than a month away!
The latest St. Patrick’s Day trend in the US will have you running for the glitter and glue.
A survey in Ireland found that one-third of Irish people believe leprechauns exist. Do you believe in leprechauns?
This hero from the 1916 Easter Uprising still receives Valentines at his grave in Dublin's Glasnevin Cemetery nearly a century after his death.
Every St. Patrick’s Day, Chicago transforms from the Windy City into the Emerald City.
What is it about the Irish and sex? Have times changed? You be the judge.
Three Irish sheep sisters gave birth to 11 lambs, including a set of quintuplets, in what is being described as a farming miracle.
Just some of the very many reasons you should swipe right on your dating app of choice and choose an Irishman.
Irishman Ian and his nine pals have pooled €30k for their shared 40th birthday celebrations and will be splashing out in the US in March.
Pining for the love of an Irish girl? Here are top tips from an Irish cailín living in the USA on how to engage with Irish women.
Irish television has produced some seriously good commercials in recent years. Click here to see some of our best picks.
According to the Golden Ratio of Phi, this Hollywood star, whose family hail from County Kilkenny is 89.91 percent perfect! Of course, we always knew that right?
The Irishman caught napping at the Super Bowl in a viral video is well-known businessman Declan Kelly.
What is happening!? With no mention of St. Patrick's Day across McDonald's US channels the green minty Shamrock Shake has launched in Ireland for 2020.
"To every corner of what they call the diaspora and will you find even the smallest and most nominal St. Bridget's Day Parade? Not at all."
What’s the secret to love? According to these lovely Irish couples who told all for St. Valentine's Day, it’s fairly uncomplicated.
Queen Elizabeth II is a Guinness Book of Records seven times over but what kind of records does the Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith hold?
Lucky Charms are releasing a special edition of the "Magically Delicious" cereal ahead of St. Patrick's Day 2020!
A bartender from Cork has set the world record for making the 49 Irish coffees in three minutes.
Riverdance is coming to the big screen!
It is officially ONE MONTH until St. Patrick's Day 2020!
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver to film in Ireland - and they're looking for extras!
