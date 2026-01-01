Honoring Distinction

The IrishCentral Legal Elite Awards celebrate the extraordinary achievements of the most distinguished leaders in the Irish-American legal community. We are proud to continue this tradition honoring excellence, integrity, and service in law.

This year's awards will take place on Thursday, November 5th, 2026, at the prestigious American Irish Historical Society.

Dress code: Business casual

Honorees, nominees, and special guests will gather for an evening of networking with an open bar and hors d'oeuvres to recognize excellence, integrity, and service within our community.