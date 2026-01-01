IrishCentral Legal Elite Awards Logo

The IrishCentral Legal Elite Awards celebrate the extraordinary achievements of the most distinguished leaders in the Irish-American legal community. We are proud to continue this tradition honoring excellence, integrity, and service in law.

This year's awards will take place on Thursday, November 5th, 2026, at the prestigious American Irish Historical Society.

Dress code: Business casual

Honorees, nominees, and special guests will gather for an evening of networking with an open bar and hors d'oeuvres to recognize excellence, integrity, and service within our community.

Schedule of Events:
6:30 PM: Doors Open
6:45 PM - 7:30 PM: Pre-Event Networking Reception
7:30 PM - 8:30 PM: Awards Presentation
8:30 PM - 9:30 PM: Post-Awards Networking
Purchase Tickets Become a Sponsor Nominate a Leader

Honoring Distinction

Lifetime Achievement Award

Recognizing a career of profound impact on the law and community.

Rising Star Award

For early-career professionals already making waves.

Outstanding Community Service Award

Celebrating lawyers who give back with passion and purpose.

Client Service Excellence Award

Celebrating those who go above and beyond for the people they represent.

Public Interest Law Award

For those working to create meaningful change in society.

Mentorship Award

Recognizing lawyers who uplift and guide others in the profession.

Technology and Law Award

Celebrating innovation and forward-thinking legal minds.

Human Rights Defender

Honoring champions of justice and equality on a global or local scale.

Submit a Nomination

Past Lifetime Achievement Honourees

Joe Crowley

Joe Crowley

2025 Honouree

Former Congressman recognized for his decades of service to the Irish American community and his enduring impact on our society.

Bruce Morrison

Bruce Morrison

2024 Honouree

Celebrated for his monumental contributions to Irish immigration and legal excellence. Pictured receiving his award with IrishCentral Chairman Liam Lynch.

2025 Distinguished Winners

2025 Distinguished Winners Gallery
View Full Gallery

A Tradition of Excellence

Click the image above to view the full gallery of our incredible 2025 Legal Elite Award winners.

Read more from our 2025 award winners →

Judging Panel

Our 2026 judging panel is currently being finalized. Check back soon for the official announcement!

Judge TBA

Judge TBA

Judge TBA

Judge TBA

Judge TBA

Judge TBA

Judge TBA

Judge TBA

Our Partners

Irish American Bar Association of New York Brehon Law Society of New York

Join the Celebration

Professional

$350
  • Full access to awards ceremony
  • High-energy networking reception
  • Open bar and hors d'oeuvres
Buy Now

Honoree's Circle

$500
  • All Professional perks included
  • Name featured on event screens
  • Personal acknowledgment in recap article
Buy Now

Best Value

Legal Supporter

$750

The ultimate value for attorneys seeking brand visibility. Secure your event presence, gain high-authority SEO value, and support the next generation of Irish-American legal talent while keeping the Irish voice alive in the US.

  • 1 VIP event ticket included
  • Featured as contributor/partner in post-event recap (SEO optimized) on IrishCentral.com
  • Name featured on event screens as a Supporter
  • Tagged across official social media in post-event coverage
Buy Now

Partner with Excellence

Headline Partner

  • 20 VIP event tickets
  • 5-min welcome address
  • Present Lifetime Achievement Award
  • Premier branding on all materials
  • Post-event video profile on IrishCentral

Investment

$20,000

Inquire Now

Individual Award

  • 15 VIP event tickets
  • Ownership of an award category
  • Present award on stage
  • Full-page ad in programme
  • Logo on all category collateral
  • Company profile article

Investment

$15,000

Inquire Now

Premium Partner

  • 10 VIP event tickets
  • Company profile on IrishCentral.com
  • Full-page company profile in programme
  • Logo on screens as 'Premium Partner'

Investment

$7,500

Inquire Now

Bronze Sponsor

  • 5 VIP event tickets
  • Logo on shared event signage
  • Quarter-page ad in programme
  • 2 social media posts

Investment

$2,500

Inquire Now

Venue & Inquiries

American Irish Historical Society

991 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028

View on Map →
Dara Healy

Inquiries

Dara Healy

Brand Partnership Manager

646-630-1904

[email protected]