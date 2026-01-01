The IrishCentral Legal Elite Awards celebrate the extraordinary achievements of the most distinguished leaders in the Irish-American legal community. We are proud to continue this tradition honoring excellence, integrity, and service in law.
This year's awards will take place on Thursday, November 5th, 2026, at the prestigious American Irish Historical Society.
Dress code: Business casual
Honorees, nominees, and special guests will gather for an evening of networking with an open bar and hors d'oeuvres to recognize excellence, integrity, and service within our community.
Honoring Distinction
Lifetime Achievement Award
Recognizing a career of profound impact on the law and community.
Rising Star Award
For early-career professionals already making waves.
Outstanding Community Service Award
Celebrating lawyers who give back with passion and purpose.
Client Service Excellence Award
Celebrating those who go above and beyond for the people they represent.
Public Interest Law Award
For those working to create meaningful change in society.
Mentorship Award
Recognizing lawyers who uplift and guide others in the profession.
Technology and Law Award
Celebrating innovation and forward-thinking legal minds.
Human Rights Defender
Honoring champions of justice and equality on a global or local scale.
Submit a Nomination
Past Lifetime Achievement Honourees
Joe Crowley
2025 Honouree
Former Congressman recognized for his decades of service to the Irish American community and his enduring impact on our society.
Bruce Morrison
2024 Honouree
Celebrated for his monumental contributions to Irish immigration and legal excellence. Pictured receiving his award with IrishCentral Chairman Liam Lynch.
2025 Distinguished Winners
A Tradition of Excellence
Click the image above to view the full gallery of our incredible 2025 Legal Elite Award winners.Read more from our 2025 award winners →
Judging Panel
Our 2026 judging panel is currently being finalized.
Check back soon for the official announcement!
Judge TBA
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Join the Celebration
Professional
- Full access to awards ceremony
- High-energy networking reception
- Open bar and hors d'oeuvres
Honoree's Circle
- All Professional perks included
- Name featured on event screens
- Personal acknowledgment in recap article
Best Value
Legal Supporter
The ultimate value for attorneys seeking brand visibility. Secure your event presence, gain high-authority SEO value, and support the next generation of Irish-American legal talent while keeping the Irish voice alive in the US.
- 1 VIP event ticket included
- Featured as contributor/partner in post-event recap (SEO optimized) on IrishCentral.com
- Name featured on event screens as a Supporter
- Tagged across official social media in post-event coverage
Partner with Excellence
Headline Partner
- 20 VIP event tickets
- 5-min welcome address
- Present Lifetime Achievement Award
- Premier branding on all materials
- Post-event video profile on IrishCentral
Investment
$20,000Inquire Now
Individual Award
- 15 VIP event tickets
- Ownership of an award category
- Present award on stage
- Full-page ad in programme
- Logo on all category collateral
- Company profile article
Investment
$15,000Inquire Now
Premium Partner
- 10 VIP event tickets
- Company profile on IrishCentral.com
- Full-page company profile in programme
- Logo on screens as 'Premium Partner'
Investment
$7,500Inquire Now
Bronze Sponsor
- 5 VIP event tickets
- Logo on shared event signage
- Quarter-page ad in programme
- 2 social media posts
Investment
$2,500Inquire Now
Venue & Inquiries
American Irish Historical Society
991 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028View on Map →
Inquiries
Dara Healy
Brand Partnership Manager