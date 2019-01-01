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New York State Bar Association signs historic accord with Bar of Ireland Sinn Fein joined by Scottish and Welsh leaders in signing deal to push for independence Sisters injured in M9 crash share emotional update as fundraiser nears €900k
Sisters Joanne and Grace Cregan from Dublin were in the World Trade Center on 9/11 but only one escaped

Sisters Joanne and Grace Cregan from Dublin were in the World Trade Center on 9/11 but only one escaped

Joanne Cregan was finally coming home. After almost a decade in New York the vivacious, fun-loving 32-year-old was ready to try life in her home city of Dublin again. Her mother Mary was naturally delighted, if a tiny bit apprehensive.

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