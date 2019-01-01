Former jockey named as victim of alleged fatal one-punch attack
Tributes are pouring in following the death of former jockey Paddy Donaghy following an alleged one-punch attack.
Tributes are pouring in following the death of former jockey Paddy Donaghy following an alleged one-punch attack.
Joanne Cregan was finally coming home. After almost a decade in New York the vivacious, fun-loving 32-year-old was ready to try life in her home city of Dublin again. Her mother Mary was naturally delighted, if a tiny bit apprehensive.