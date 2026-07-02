A new video series, titled "Our Special Places," has been developed to showcase Northern Ireland's five recognized UNESCO designations.

Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), local councillors and representatives from across Northern Ireland's UNESCO network gathered at Stormont on Tuesday, June 23 to celebrate the launch of a new video series showcasing the region's internationally recognised UNESCO designations.

The "Our Special Places" video series was developed to raise awareness and understanding of UNESCO's presence and impact across Northern Ireland.

It includes a showcase film introducing all five UNESCO designations (Giant's Causeway UNESCO World Heritage Site, Belfast UNESCO City of Music, Mourne Gullion Strangford UNESCO Global Geopark, Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark and Moravian Church Settlements - Gracehill UNESCO World Heritage Site) alongside five short videos highlighting the unique character, global significance and local relevance of each site.

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The project was funded through the UK National Commission for UNESCO's (UKNC) Local to Global 2.0 Community Grants Scheme, supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund thanks to National Lottery players. Across the UK, six grants of £10,000 were awarded to collaborative projects within UNESCO regional clusters.

The event provided elected representatives with an opportunity to learn more about UNESCO and the work of the UK National Commission for UNESCO in Northern Ireland from James Bridge, Chief Executive and Secretary General of UKNC, and Keira Brown, Local to Global Programme Coordinator.

James Bridge, Chief Executive and Secretary General of UK National Commission for UNESCO, said:

“The ‘Our Special Places’ project is a wonderful celebration of Northern Ireland's UNESCO sites, showing how they work together to celebrate and share the stories that make their communities unique and of global interest.

“Through this collaboration, Northen Ireland’s UNESCO sites created a resource that highlights its extraordinary cultural and natural heritage, while demonstrating the benefits that UNESCO recognition can bring to local people.

“We are delighted in this year of celebrations for the 80th anniversary of UNESCO's founding in 1945, that the Local to Global programme has supported this partnership and helped strengthen connections across Northern Ireland’s UNESCO network. By raising awareness of these internationally significant places, the project will inspire greater understanding, pride and engagement, while showcasing Northern Ireland’s contribution to UNESCO’s global mission of protecting heritage, fostering creativity and supporting sustainable development.”

A panel discussion featuring representatives from Northern Ireland's UNESCO sites explored the diversity, value, and impact of the designations, while also highlighting opportunities for future UNESCO recognition across the region. Discussions focused on the vital role these sites play in protecting and promoting Northern Ireland's heritage, supporting local communities, encouraging sustainable tourism, and enhancing the region's profile on the global stage.

Gráinne O’Connor, Manager, Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark, commented:

“As a cross-border UNESCO Global Geopark spanning counties Fermanagh and Cavan, Cuilcagh Lakelands represents a unique model of collaboration, bringing communities together to celebrate and protect our shared natural and cultural heritage.

“This video series is a powerful way to showcase not only the international significance of our landscapes, but also the strong partnerships and local pride that underpin them. By working collectively across Northern Ireland’s UNESCO network, we can continue to strengthen awareness, inspire sustainable tourism, and ensure these special places are valued and protected for generations to come.”

The event also served as a call for continued support for Northern Ireland's UNESCO network, with organisers urging policymakers, funders, and local stakeholders to help safeguard and strengthen the region's designations for future generations.