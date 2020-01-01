Former Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) says that a United Ireland is possible in the next ten years and that a border poll is inevitable in this decade. Ahern also said that the vote would fail if it happened today.
Experts have said that a proposed bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland would be too dangerous to build because of a munitions dump in the Irish Sea that holds over one million tonnes of dumped arms.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sacked Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith just weeks after he helped to restore power-sharing in Stormont. Smith's dismissal has caused widespread shock on both sides of the border.