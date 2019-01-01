Northern Ireland
Read the latest Northern Irish news articles, get access to the most current information on Northern Ireland politics and the Northern Irish government.
The best mythological sites to visit in Ireland
Sinn Fein joined by Scottish and Welsh leaders in signing deal to push for independence
“Who speaks properly?” Belfast toddler puts her parents' accents to the test
Culture Night returns to Belfast for 2026!
Quick actions by police gave girl, 8, a "fighting chance" after Tyrone attack
On This Day: IRA declared a ceasefire in 1994 – a day that changed Ireland forever
On This Day: Belfast rocker Van Morrison born in 1945
On This Day: Irish Nobel Prize winner Seamus Heaney dies in 2013
Blowback for Burnham as British PM says Irish border poll is "off the table"
Most read
- 1 Your complete guide to Irish passport and citizenship through descent
- 2 Forty-six years ago today Muhammad Ali defeated Leon Spinks, fueled by Irish pride
- 3 The apostrophe in Irish names tells a story technology is erasing
- 4 Neven Maguire's apple tart and custard recipe
- 5 Winston Churchill accused De Valera of frolicking with the Germans and Japanese
- 6 Is Biden an Irish name?
- 7 Kerry's Valentia Island - a secret at the edge of the world
- 8 Inspiring Irish and Irish American quotes
- 9 Sisters injured in M9 crash share emotional update as fundraiser nears €900k