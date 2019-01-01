1916 Easter Rising
Thomas Ashe, the Kerry schoolteacher who died on hunger strike in 1917
On This Day: Éamonn Ceannt, revolutionary piper of Irish independence, born in 1881
From a Clare classroom to revolution, how Michael Cusack created the GAA
Winston Churchill accused De Valera of frolicking with the Germans and Japanese
On This Day: 1916 Easter Rising leader Roger Casement is born
The mass card used in Michael Collins's funeral in 1922
On This Day: Michael Collins killed in an ambush in Co Cork
WATCH: A love story comes to a heartbreaking end in the 1916 Easter Rising
On This Day: Easter Rising rebel Sir Roger Casement was executed in Britain
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